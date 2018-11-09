I'm A Celebrity: The Vamps’ James McVey Latest Name ‘Signed Up’ For Jungle

James McVey could be starring on I'm a Celebrity... Picture: Getty

James McVey could be swapping performing with The Vamps for a few weeks in the jungle as part of their star-studded line up.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and their line up just got even better… The Vamps’ James McVey has apparently been signed up for the show!

I’m A Celebrity 2018 line-up: Who Is Going Into The Jungle This Series?

According to the tabloids, James is heading into the Jungle, with a source claiming, “James is certain to cause excitement with his topless shower scenes and even though he has a girlfriend, producers are still hoping for a jungle romance.”

James isn’t the only name rumoured to be coming up close with witchety grubs this year – other celebs who might be entering the Jungle include Love Island’s Olivia Attwood and Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers.

They could be joined by the likes of Fleur East and Conor McGregor too – which could definitely make for an interesting series!

The camp has also be plagued by an influx of blood-sucking leeches and giant earthworms thanks to a series of storms that have battered the area the show is filmed in.

> Download Our App For All The Goss From The Jungle!