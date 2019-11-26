I'm A Celeb's Ian Wright & Andrew Maxwell Fall Out Over The Washing Up

Ian and Andrew had a small bust up over the washing up. Picture: ITV

The pair have riled one another up again after Andrew decided not to help Caitlyn Jenner wash up after dinner.

I'm A Celeb's Andrew Maxwell returned victoriously to the camp having won 10 out of 12 stars for the camp however came under fire from campmate Ian after deciding to pass on the washing up duties.

The comedian decided he'd prefer to take a nap rather than help Caitlyn with the lunchtime washing up, explaining, "We’ll do this later rather than do it in the heat of the day"... and of course, this didn't go down with ex-footballer Ian.

I'm A Celeb Let Jacqueline Jossa Ring Husband Dan Osborne After Cheating Allegations

Ian Wright and Andrew talk about the washing up. Picture: ITV

Although Caitlyn was more than happy to let it slide, Ian was wasn't too happy with the decision. He said, “It’s amazing some people are just not cut out for success. Don’t go and rest just kick on and do your job.”

Ian added once inside the Bush Telegraph. “So you’ve got the ten stars what are you coming back and going to sleep for, you’ve got a 70 year old woman who is ready to work and you are meant to be working with her, do it with her and then rest.”

He continued, “James is our leader, he’s too nice and he’s gone down there with two buckets of hot water and scalded his foot because he didn’t do his job and just lead.”

#imaceleb why does ian dislike andrew so much...? andrew didn’t even say that he wasn’t gonna do the dishes, he just wanted a rest — fran (@frannsefe) November 26, 2019

He told his fellow campmates, “I’m having to hold myself in now it’s as well I’m not the leader because this wouldn’t be happening, he’d be down there doing it. We are grateful for the ten stars but at the same time you can’t get the stars and clock off or there would be anarchy. I don’t know how I’m going to let this lie. If this was in our football team you can’t see someone clock off because they’ve done a fantastic thing.”

The pair finally got to speak to one another and it went as well as you'd expect. Ian told Andrew, “James went to help with the dishes and what I’m saying is that because you got the stars, Caitlyn wanted to do it and you went to sleep and you didn’t do your job. We have so much time to sleep. Do you understand what I’m saying?”

Andrew went on to agree with Ian; “I’ll just do them when she wants to do them in future, no bother my end.” They agreed there were no hard feelings.

Fans of the show had mixed feelings about the entire disagreement...

Ughh Andrew is so annoying #ImACeleb — Róisín Ní Leannáin (@Roisinefc2) November 26, 2019

Ian picks on Andrew for anything 🤨 — Lauran Wilkinson (@Lauran_96) November 26, 2019

Download our free app to keep up to date with all the Im A Celeb news!