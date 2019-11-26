I'm A Celeb's Ian Wright & Andrew Maxwell Fall Out Over The Washing Up

26 November 2019, 22:04

Ian and Andrew had a small bust up over the washing up
Ian and Andrew had a small bust up over the washing up. Picture: ITV

The pair have riled one another up again after Andrew decided not to help Caitlyn Jenner wash up after dinner.

I'm A Celeb's Andrew Maxwell returned victoriously to the camp having won 10 out of 12 stars for the camp however came under fire from campmate Ian after deciding to pass on the washing up duties.

The comedian decided he'd prefer to take a nap rather than help Caitlyn with the lunchtime washing up, explaining, "We’ll do this later rather than do it in the heat of the day"... and of course, this didn't go down with ex-footballer Ian.

I'm A Celeb Let Jacqueline Jossa Ring Husband Dan Osborne After Cheating Allegations

Ian Wright and Andrew talk about the washing up
Ian Wright and Andrew talk about the washing up. Picture: ITV

Although Caitlyn was more than happy to let it slide, Ian was wasn't too happy with the decision. He said, “It’s amazing some people are just not cut out for success. Don’t go and rest just kick on and do your job.”

Ian added once inside the Bush Telegraph. “So you’ve got the ten stars what are you coming back and going to sleep for, you’ve got a 70 year old woman who is ready to work and you are meant to be working with her, do it with her and then rest.”

He continued, “James is our leader, he’s too nice and he’s gone down there with two buckets of hot water and scalded his foot because he didn’t do his job and just lead.”  

He told his fellow campmates, “I’m having to hold myself in now it’s as well I’m not the leader because this wouldn’t be happening, he’d be down there doing it. We are grateful for the ten stars but at the same time you can’t get the stars and clock off or there would be anarchy. I don’t know how I’m going to let this lie. If this was in our football team you can’t see someone clock off because they’ve done a fantastic thing.”

The pair finally got to speak to one another and it went as well as you'd expect. Ian told Andrew, “James went to help with the dishes and what I’m saying is that because you got the stars, Caitlyn wanted to do it and you went to sleep and you didn’t do your job. We have so much time to sleep. Do you understand what I’m saying?”

Andrew went on to agree with Ian; “I’ll just do them when she wants to do them in future, no bother my end.” They agreed there were no hard feelings.  

Fans of the show had mixed feelings about the entire disagreement...

Download our free app to keep up to date with all the Im A Celeb news!

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Cliff Parisi in I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb Viewers Question Why Cliff Parisi Is Missing Bushtucker Trials Due To 'Medical Grounds'
Dan has been posting about his journey on Instagram.

Dan Osborne Flies Out To Support I’m A Celeb Star Wife Jacqueline Jossa Amid Cheating Claims
The mum-of-two is currently on I'm A Celeb.

How Old Is Jacqueline Jossa, What Is Her Net Worth And How Many Kids Does She Have? Everything We Know About The Eastenders & I’m A Celeb Star
Dan Osborne has been cheering on wife Jacqueline Jossa in the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle jungle

Who Is I'm A Celeb Star Jacqueline Jossa's TOWIE Husband Dan Osborne?
Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have two daughters together

Inside Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne’s Relationship – From Their Wedding Day To Cheating Allegations

Features

Caitlyn Jenner's family have paid tribute to her

Caitlyn Jenner’s Children Kylie & Kendall And Kim Kardashian Finally Show Support For I'm A Celeb Star

Hot On Capital

The Weeknd is dropping music for the first time since 2018

The Weeknd Registers New Song ‘Like Selena’ About Relationship With Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez

The Weeknd

Channing Tatum asks for judge for custody help in Jenna Dewan divorce

Channing Tatum 'Asks Judge To Intervene' With Custody Of Daughter During Jenna Dewan Divorce
Taylor Swift has released a first dance edition of 'Lover'

Taylor Swift Gives ‘Lover’ A First Dance Remix And Fans Are Already Planning Their Wedding Setlists

Taylor Swift

All the Glastonbury 2020 line-up rumours

Glastonbury Festival 2020: Confirmed Artists And All The Rumours – Including Taylor Swift And The 1975

Features

Ariana Grande's real hair is actually curly

Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Real Curly Hair Looks Like

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande reponds to viral Tik Tok doppleganger

Ariana Grande's Identical Tik Tok Twin Has Caught The Singer's Attention After Going Viral

Ariana Grande

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

BBC release teaser trailer for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

WATCH: Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special: First Look Sees Bryn Go Crazy Over Dinner
Caitlyn Jenner said on I'm A Celeb that she had 20 grandchildren

Who Are Caitlyn Jenner’s Grandchildren & Who Do They Belong To? From Kardashian Kids To Kylie’s Daughter
Roman Kemp and Anne-Sophie Flury have been dating since 2018

Who Is Roman Kemp’s Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury? Everything From Her Instagram, Job & Their Dog
James was suspended from his school over the incident.

I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell Secretly Filmed Friend Having Sex With Girl At His School
Jacqueline is facing her fears in the jungle.

Jacqueline Jossa’s Family Urge I’m A Celeb Viewers To Stop Voting For Her To Do Bushtucker Trials
Saffron and Aj lost their place in the competition on Sunday night.

Saffron Barker And AJ Pritchard Reveal They Begged Strictly Bosses To Let Them Skip The Samba