I'm A Celebrity: How Much Is Holly Willoughby Being Paid? How Much Is Declan Donnelly?

29 November 2018, 17:22

As viewing figures for 'I'm A Celebrity' has peaked since the arrival of Holly Willoughby as Declan Donnelly's new co-star, so just how much is she being paid for her presenting stint in the jungle?

Since Holly Willoughby's addition to the I'm A Celebrity jungle, figures revealed viewership to the celebrity survival show has increased as Holly and Declan Donnelly's on-screen chemistry and quick witted humour has been a catch with audiences, so just how much is the ITV presenter being paid for her jungle stint?

I'm A Celebrity Camp & Crew 'Ready' To Evacuate As Wildfires Rage In Australia

Figures show that 2017 series opened with 10.2million, while this year drew in a staggering 11.9million, with Holly being cited as bringing a fresh perspective on the show which is now in it's 18th series.

According to tabloids, Holly already receives a seven figure pay check for her presenting jobs on This Morning, Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Juice, but bagging the I'm A Celeb slot has doubled her salary.

They state that Holly was already being paid £2.5 million a year, but the jungle job has upped this to £5 million, and after the high viewing figures, they're ready to re-negotiate to ensure Holly stays loyal to the channel.

As Ant And Dec were reported to get £2.5 million each last year as well, it's assumed that's what Dec is receiving this year also.

It is also reported than when Ant McPartlin was presenting he earned a whopping £23,000 a day, not too shabby at all.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celebrity News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

What does the winner actually get?

I’m A Celeb: What Prize Does The Winner Actually Get? How Much Money Do They Get Paid?
Holly Willoughby made her first blunder last night but styled it out like a pro

I’m A Celeb Fans Left Confused As Holly Willoughby Makes First Live Blunder
When do the I'm A Celebrity contestants start getting eliminated?

I'm A Celebrity 2018: When Do Camp Mate Eliminations Begin?

I'm A Celebrity camp ready to evacuate as wildfires force 8,000 people from their home

I'm A Celebrity Camp & Crew 'Ready' To Evacuate As Wildfires Rage In Australia
Pictures of Anne Hegerty aged 25 have recently surfaced

I'm A Celebrity: Young Anne Hegerty Picture Of Her Aged 25 Surfaces, Before Her Stint On The Chase
Harry Redknapp has been winning the nation over with his appearance on I'm A Celeb

Harry Redknapp Ready To Ask ‘Peng Ting’ Wife Sandra To Go ‘Grinding’ After Learning Slang In The I’m A Celeb Jungle

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Chris Hughes praised for having a testicular exam on live 'This Morning'

Chris Hughes Praised For Having Testicular Examination Live On This Morning
To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel confirmed

To All The Boys I've Loved Before Sequel: Who Is The Cast? Release Date, Plot & More
After movie is set to be released in April 2019

After Movie: Release Date, Cast, What It’s About And Harry Styles Link Revealed
James McVey's fans think he's 'unappreciated' on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb: The Vamps Fans Blast The Lack Of James McVey's Screen Time

The Vamps

Some believed Anne Hegerty's trial on I'm A Celeb was faked with Coca-Cola

WATCH: I'm A Celeb Fans Claim Anne Hegerty Drank Coca-Cola Instead Of Liquid Fish Eyes
The Love Island cast are set to reunite.

Love Island’s Christmas Reunion Confirmed – Dani Dyer, Dr Alex, Jack Fincham & More To Return