I'm A Celebrity: How Much Is Holly Willoughby Being Paid? How Much Is Declan Donnelly?

As viewing figures for 'I'm A Celebrity' has peaked since the arrival of Holly Willoughby as Declan Donnelly's new co-star, so just how much is she being paid for her presenting stint in the jungle?

Since Holly Willoughby's addition to the I'm A Celebrity jungle, figures revealed viewership to the celebrity survival show has increased as Holly and Declan Donnelly's on-screen chemistry and quick witted humour has been a catch with audiences, so just how much is the ITV presenter being paid for her jungle stint?

I'm A Celebrity Camp & Crew 'Ready' To Evacuate As Wildfires Rage In Australia

Figures show that 2017 series opened with 10.2million, while this year drew in a staggering 11.9million, with Holly being cited as bringing a fresh perspective on the show which is now in it's 18th series.

According to tabloids, Holly already receives a seven figure pay check for her presenting jobs on This Morning, Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Juice, but bagging the I'm A Celeb slot has doubled her salary.

They state that Holly was already being paid £2.5 million a year, but the jungle job has upped this to £5 million, and after the high viewing figures, they're ready to re-negotiate to ensure Holly stays loyal to the channel.

As Ant And Dec were reported to get £2.5 million each last year as well, it's assumed that's what Dec is receiving this year also.

It is also reported than when Ant McPartlin was presenting he earned a whopping £23,000 a day, not too shabby at all.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celebrity News