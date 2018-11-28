I'm A Celebrity Camp & Crew 'Ready' To Evacuate As Wildfires Rage In Australia

The 'I'm A Celebrity' camp are just 60km from two wildfires that are said to be 'dangerous', 'fast-moving' and caused 8,000 to be evacuated from their homes and said to be 'ready' to evacuate.

The I'm A Celebrity camp are 'ready' to evacuate as two wildfires are spreading just 60km away from them, with another '200 bushfires' also in the region as Australia experiences a heatwave.

The fires are said to have broken out in the Gold Coast suburbs of Oxenford and Wongawallan and because of the heatwave temperatures, mixed with 'gusting winds', the wildfires are spreading at a 'dangerous' speed.

An I'm A Celeb insider told tabloids: "We speak to the fire services regularly. There is no immediate danger but the safety and the welfare of our cast and crew is our number one concern, and so we will continue to watch how the fires develop. We are really hoping they don't get any closer to camp.”

I'm A Celebrity camp ready for evacuation in case wildfires reach them. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

Over 8,000 people have been told to leave their homes amid 'fast-moving dangerous' wildfires with another 80,000 in a larger town called Rockhampton are in danger of being told the same.

The only time the camp has been evacuated was in 2015 after it was hit by a heavy storm, with the likes of Ferne McCann and George Shelley seeking refuge in the Bush Telegraph.

