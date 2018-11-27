I'm A Celeb: Viewers In Hysterics As Anne Hegerty's 'Hellish' Bush Tucker Trial Features Pigeons

27 November 2018, 21:25

As Anne Hegerty took on Hellish Hospital in 'I'm A Celebrity', people couldn't help but laugh at the use of pigeons as one of the rooms 'terrifying' jungle critters.

I'm A Celebrity has left viewers in hysterics after a bush tucker trial featured actual pigeons as one of it's 'terrifying' critters, as Anne Hegerty took on Hellish Hospital in tonight's episode.

I'm A Celeb: The Vamps Fans Blast The Lack Of James McVey's Screen Time

Anne Hegerty takes on Hellish Hospital and is unfazed by pigeons
Anne Hegerty takes on Hellish Hospital and is unfazed by pigeons. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

As Anne headed off for the trial with the support of her camp mates after admitting she was nervous, saying: "I'm still not crazy about critters but I'm going to do the best I can," she promised to come back with 'something' to feed the camp with.

However, it turns out her fears weren't to be fully realised as she entered the 'operating theatre' filled with the common, grey bird, she rather unsurprisingly wasn't fazed by sharing the space with them and quickly retrieved the star and moved on.

Here's what viewers had to say on Twitter:

The bush tucker trial was never going to let the contestant get away with it that lightly though, and after finding three more stars Anne called the famous line 'I'm a celebrity get me out of here' when coming face-to-face with a lizard.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Harry Redknapp has been winning the nation over with his appearance on I'm A Celeb

Harry Redknapp Ready To Ask ‘Peng Ting’ Wife Sandra To Go ‘Grinding’ After Learning Slang In The I’m A Celeb Jungle
Toff was crowned Queen Of The Jungle last year

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo Will Not Return To Crown This Year's I'm A Celeb Winner
She's been linked to a few famous faces over the years

Emily Atack Relationship Timeline: All The I’m A Celeb Star’s Ex Boyfriends
Rita Ora and Eyal Booker 'dating' after Vas Morgan introduced

Rita Ora & Eyal Booker 'Dating' After Being Introduced By Mutual Friend Vas J Morgan
James McVey's fans think he's 'unappreciated' on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb: The Vamps Fans Blast The Lack Of James McVey's Screen Time

The Vamps

Some believed Anne Hegerty's trial on I'm A Celeb was faked with Coca-Cola

WATCH: I'm A Celeb Fans Claim Anne Hegerty Drank Coca-Cola Instead Of Liquid Fish Eyes

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

After movie is set to be released in April 2019

After Movie: Release Date, Cast, What It’s About And Harry Styles Link Revealed
The Love Island cast are set to reunite.

Love Island’s Christmas Reunion Confirmed – Dani Dyer, Dr Alex, Jack Fincham & More To Return
It's finally been settled

Netflix & Setanic Temple Settle £38m Lawsuit Over Statue Featured In 'The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'
Megan McKenna tackles a trial on I'm A Celeb: Extra Camp

I'm A Celebrity: Megan McKenna Confronts A Crocodile In Bush Tucker Trial
James McVey's fans are rallying to get him more screen-time on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb: Fans Are Deliberately Voting For James McVey To Do A Trial So He Gets More Screen-Time
Holly Willoughby's changing jumper on 'I'm A Celebrity' revealed

I'm A Celeb: The Reason For Holly Willoughby's 'Changing' Jumper During Trial Revealed