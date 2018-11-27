I'm A Celeb: Viewers In Hysterics As Anne Hegerty's 'Hellish' Bush Tucker Trial Features Pigeons

As Anne Hegerty took on Hellish Hospital in 'I'm A Celebrity', people couldn't help but laugh at the use of pigeons as one of the rooms 'terrifying' jungle critters.

I'm A Celebrity has left viewers in hysterics after a bush tucker trial featured actual pigeons as one of it's 'terrifying' critters, as Anne Hegerty took on Hellish Hospital in tonight's episode.

Anne Hegerty takes on Hellish Hospital and is unfazed by pigeons. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

As Anne headed off for the trial with the support of her camp mates after admitting she was nervous, saying: "I'm still not crazy about critters but I'm going to do the best I can," she promised to come back with 'something' to feed the camp with.

However, it turns out her fears weren't to be fully realised as she entered the 'operating theatre' filled with the common, grey bird, she rather unsurprisingly wasn't fazed by sharing the space with them and quickly retrieved the star and moved on.

Here's what viewers had to say on Twitter:

A pigeon room??? Are you messing?? Defo ran out of ideas for that room!! #ImACeleb — Terry McAleny (@terrymc87) November 27, 2018

I didn't know there are pigeons in the jungle! 😂🤣 #imaceleb — Sophie (@humbug83) November 27, 2018

The bush tucker trial was never going to let the contestant get away with it that lightly though, and after finding three more stars Anne called the famous line 'I'm a celebrity get me out of here' when coming face-to-face with a lizard.

