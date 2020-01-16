Charlotte Crosby Sobs As She & I'm A Celeb Co-Star Ryan Gallagher Can 'Never Be Together'

Charlotte Crosby says she and Ryan Gallagher will never 'work outside the jungle'. Picture: Network 10/ Instagram @charlottegshore

Charlotte Crosby's broken down over her feelings for her 'I'm A Celebrity Australia' co-star Ryan Gallagher, as her and Joshua Ritchie only split in November.

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has become overwhelmed by her feelings for her I'm A Celeb Australia campmate Ryan Gallagher and broken down in the jungle, as things seem to be moving fast but she doesn't feel ready for a boyfriend following a split from Joshua Ritchie.

Charlotte Crosby cries over romance with Ryan Gallagher. Picture: Network 10

The reality star, who is currently on the Australian version of the reality show told her campmates: "We have so many laughs [and] I think he is so fit. He is everything I would want in a boyfriend. But right now, I don't want another boyfriend."

"I don't think it will go sour though, because I've had the chat and we know where we both stand."I was going to say [to Ryan], 'Shall we stop?' But how do you stop?"

Charlotte only split from her ex of two years, Josh, in November, with her ex saying he attempted a reconciliation with the star only to be rejected, causing him to accept an offer to join E4 dating show, Celebs Go Dating.

Her tears stem from realising she and her Aussie beau can 'never be together on the outside', saying: "He said, 'We have got completely different lives, how would it even work?' It's really confusing."

She and Ryan were exchanging flirty Instagram likes before entering the jungle, and quickly hit it off inside the camp, jumping into bed with each other to steal kisses and getting the stamp of approval from their fellow celebrities.

