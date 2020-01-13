Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About 'Uniboob' That Saw Her Get Surgery On I'm A Celeb Australia

Charlotte Crosby discusses her 'uniboob' condition. Picture: Getty Images/ I'm A Celeb Australia

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby has charmed everyone appearing on 'I'm A Celebrity' Australia, and her latest honest chat saw her tell campmates about her uniboob.

Charlotte Crosby is making all kinds of headlines from the other side of the world whilst appearing on I'm A Celebrity Australia, having already found herself a jungle romance, as well as letting campmates into a disorder she suffered- a medical uniboob, known as symmastia.

The campmates got onto the topic of surgery, with Charlotte admitting she had a breast enlargement in 2017, but hated them, saying they made her look 'much bigger than she is' and ultimately had them taken out.

The former Geordie Shore contestant explained to her campmates she was born with congenital symmastia, meaning her breast tissue grew right across her breast bone to form a 'uniboob'.

"So, I was born with a condition called congenital symmastia... you know how you'll have a cleavage and your breast bone is in the middle, my breast tissue runs across the breastbone so I don't actually have a cleavage."

"I was fine with it for a while, I went to get the consultation with the surgeon with no thought of getting implants and he suggested getting implants at the same time, and when I was sat there I was wrapped up in it and thought 'maybe this will look nice'.

"You ave got lovely boobs though Myf" - Nothing like a bit of boob chat in camp! #ImACelebrityAU pic.twitter.com/CG8DvV1kkj — #ImACelebrityAU (@ImACelebrityAU) January 11, 2020

The 29-year-old had a responsible message for those considering going under the knife, to be sure of what you want, not rush into anything and make you sure find a good surgeon.

However, the star went on to say if there was something affecting your confidence, you 'only have one life'!

Elsewhere in the jungle, Charlotte has bagged herself an Aussie lover, Ryan Gallagher, who found reality star fame on the Australian version of Married At First Sight, with the two smooching and canoodling up a storm on the show.

We wonder if their romance will continue after the jungle?!

