I'm A Celebrity 2018: When Do Camp Mate Eliminations Begin?

28 November 2018, 17:57

As the camp mates settle into life in the 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle life, we all know those public vote offs are just around the corner, so when do the eliminations start?

The I'm A Celebrity camp mates have well and truly settled into jungle life, cooking wallaby and kangaroo like they've been doing it forever, cleaning up the forrest floor and emptying the dunny (thanks Harry) but we all know that time for them to start dropping like flies if just round the corner, so when do eliminations start?

Emily Atack Relationship Timeline: All The I’m A Celeb Star’s Ex Boyfriends

Although show producers haven't confirmed anything, it's looking likely to be around the 2nd December- which is the two week mark of the show starting, as it has also done in the past.

I'm A Celebrity eliminations will start soon in run down to crown winner
I'm A Celebrity eliminations will start soon in run down to crown winner. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

Yup, the show let's the camp all become BFF's for the first fortnight and then starts plucking them one by one, with Rita Simons, Sair Khan and Malique Thompson-Dwyer all tipped by bookies to get the boot first.

But who knows, after late entry Noel Edmonds has clashed with a few of the original contestants, could people want to restore a bit of order? The time to vote is approaching, but until then, let's just watch them all be BFF's!

