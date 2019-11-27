Caitlyn Jenner Becomes New Camp Leader On I’m A Celeb And Fans Have The Best Reaction

27 November 2019, 21:51 | Updated: 27 November 2019, 22:08

Caitlyn Jenner was voted to be camp leader
Caitlyn Jenner was voted to be camp leader. Picture: ITV

Caitlyn Jenner was voted as the leader of the camp on I’m A Celeb, taking over from James Haskell.

After James Haskell quickly lost the support of the public in I’m A Celeb, viewers were thrilled to see reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner take over as camp leader.

The responsibility means Caitlyn is now in charge of deciding which celebrities are given which chores, something which caused conflict when rugby player James was in charge.

I’m A Celeb Viewers Turn On James Haskell And Ian Wright As Pair Are Voted To Take On Next Bushtucker Trial

Viewers loved that James was finally off of the throne, with one fan tweeting: “Yes! I am so glad it’s Caitlyn!”

“Yay so happy it’s Caitlyn and Andy!” Added another, as a third commented: “Lmao, we all got what we wanted! Ian and James did terrible and we got Caitlyn and Andy as top dogs! Ian better watch out for the next Audience Wrath! [sic]”

Caitlyn Jenner and Andy Whyment had to decide which celebs would do which chores
Caitlyn Jenner and Andy Whyment had to decide which celebs would do which chores. Picture: ITV

“Hope caitlyn bosses James and Ian about now she’s camp leader,” added another, seemingly referencing the way James bossed campmates such as Andrew Maxwell about.

"Who would have ever imagined Caitlyn Jenner and Kirk from Coronation Street sharing a room “Rise and Shineee," tweeted one fan.

"Never thought I’d see Caitlyn Jenner and Kirk from Corrie ruling the jungle," agreed another.

The 70-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was voted as the new leader by the public, while Andy received the second highest amount of votes, making him deputy leader.

“I told you about the power of Corrie mate,” said James to Andy Whyment.

Caitlyn and Andy then stepped away from their campmates to decide the chores within the camp.

In the Bush Telegraph Caitlyn admitted she was a little scared of the responsibility, saying: “I don’t want to mess up but I’m looking forward to it.”

Andy agreed: “I am just going to follow my Queen.”

Ian Wright and Kate Garraway were given the task of cooking, something which Roman Kemp said he was looking forward to witnessing.

The Capital Breakfast show host said: “Kate and Ian bicker at the best of times, I can’t wait to see them arguing over who is going to fillet the fish and chop the veg.”

Camp cleaners are now Roman and Nadine, while washing up was delegated to Myles Stephenson and Jacqueline Jossa.

Cliff Parisi and Andrew Maxwell will now be in charge of the gas, used to power the cooker.

Taking her rightful seat in the throne, Caitlyn said: “I really feel good up here, I really feel a sense of power.”

Clearly loving the change, Roman commented: “Queen Caitlyn, her reign begins, what a scary thought.” James added: “If you want to see a dictator we will see one now.”

I'm A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV.

