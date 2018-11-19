I'm A Celeb: The Chase's 'Governess' Anne Hegerty Gets Caught Out On 'The Vamps' Question

As the campmates play a general knowledge quiz, to help cheer up Anne Hegerty from ITV's The Chase, 'The Governess' didn't know the answer to one very important question about a camp mate!

The I'm A Celebrity campmates couldn't resist challenging The Chase's Governess, Anne Hegerty, to some questions, after answering the capital cities of her choice, but when Rita suggested they test her knowledge on something she wouldn't be familiar with, they succeeded in discovering she had no idea who The Vamps are.

After a while of being astounded at Anne's extensive general knowledge, with Fleur exclaiming: "It’s like having google right here, she’s unreal" they decided to test her, with James asking if she knew the title of The Vamps' first album.

Surprisingly, Anne didn’t know the answer, which made everyone laugh, and we're super happy to see she's settling into the jungle after an emotional first night in which she admitted she wasn't sure if she was going to be able to see the experience through.

Not gonna lie, I know I’m gonna be LIVING for Anne Hegerty in the jungle #ImACeleb — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) November 18, 2018

I'm A Celeb audiences have been flooding Anne with praise for being open and honest about living with autism and watching the camp all become BFF's is the best part of the series.

