James McVey Tattoo Guide: The Vamps Matching Inks, Guitar & Mental Health Tribute

The Vamps' James McVey has quite the impressive collection of tattoos with all sorts of hidden meanings, from his beloved guitar to possible girlfriend tributes, we've got them all for you to see here!

Guitarist James McVey has entered the I'm A Celebrity 2018 camp, and we thought we'd take you through all of his super detailed and meaningful musical tattoos so you can get to know The Vamps band member even better!

Matching semicolon with Connor

James got matching semicolon tattoos with bandmate Connor for mental health awareness. Picture: Twitter

Fans rushed to praise 'Jonnor' for getting matching semicolon tattoos in aid of suicide prevention, the symbol, explained by the founder of Project Semicolon, an organisation dedicated to the prevention of suicide as: "A semicolon is used when an author could’ve chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life".

Rose

S W E D E N. pic.twitter.com/T9ZOkY45dL — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) August 16, 2018

When James uploaded a photo of him partying in Sweden, showing off a Rose on the inside of his arm, one fan warned James to 'be careful' with the tattoos, comparing his passion for inks on the same level as Louis Tomlinson, but the guitarist promised them he'd tread carefully!

I shall be careful 🤣🤓 — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) August 16, 2018

Antlers

Writing

James McVey's fine tattoo's on both wrists. Picture: Twitter

James’ taxi service running all day today... pic.twitter.com/OMqRFecrux — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) September 7, 2018

Night and Day album promise

James unveils 'Night and Day' tattoo after his #1 promise. Picture: Instagram

This particular tattoo was a promise that both James and Connor had to go through with if their album 'Night & Day: Day Edition' got to number one, as it did, so sticking to their word, the boys revealed this incredibly meaningful tribute which fans absolutely loved.

If we get a number one album I’m getting a Night & Day tattoo. Promise. — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) July 12, 2018

So nice meeting @RomeoLacoste yesterday. Such a great guy. Thanks for making memories. pic.twitter.com/vTAVHdzPRP — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) July 30, 2018

Atlas

For James' largest tattoo to date, he enlisted the help of tattoo artist to the stars, Dr. Woo, who specialises in incredibly fine, detailed inks, which can definitely be seen in this artwork of Atlas, a god who takes the weight of the world on his shoulders, which we think is such a cool idea for a tat!

Fingers crossed

One of his more recent additions are these large crossed fingers on his upper arm, which James simply captioned 'hope'. He's been an advocate for mental health support and raising awareness about male suicide which his caption signals to with this particular ink.

Guitar

To honour his greatest passion, the guitar, James opted for this genius ink of a deconstructed versional of the instrument on his inner arm.

Sleeve tattoo (fake)

James unveiled his first 'tattoo' to fans back in 2013 on Twitter- a full sleeve, but savvy fans quickly pointed out it was fake, which it is...nothing gets past those eagle-eyed fans.

Just got my first tattoo!!! pic.twitter.com/iixlCDdlyb — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) February 23, 2013

