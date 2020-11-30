'I'm A Celeb's' AJ Pritchard's Grandma Tragically Dies & He Won't Know Until He Leaves The Show

30 November 2020, 14:41

AJ Pritchard's grandmother has sadly passed away while he is on I'm A Celebrity and the star won't hear the tragic news until leaving the ITV show.

AJ Pritchard's grandmother has sadly died while he is appearing on I'm A Celebrity and the former Strictly dancer won't find out the heartbreaking news until he leaves the ITV show, reveals his brother, Curtis.

Curtis Pritchard ‘Feels Betrayed’ By Ex Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor

AJ Pritchard won't find out his grandmother has died until leaving 'I'm A Celebrity'
AJ Pritchard won't find out his grandmother has died until leaving 'I'm A Celebrity'. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb/ Instagram @curtispritchard12

Taking to Instagram to announce the tragic news, Love Island star, Curtis explained how close he and AJ were to her, as well as the understanding they made that if anything should happen to her while he was on the show, he wouldn't be told until he left.

He wrote: "Nanna had such pride in our work."

"AJ therefore discussed with the family before entering the castle that is something did happen to Nanna whilst he was away, that he wouldn't want to be told until he left the castle."

"Life is beautiful, life is incredible, life is magical… But sadly it doesn’t last forever."

"RIP, I love [you] Nanna."

"Nanna words literally cannot describe how much I love you, and forever will love you and the memories of you."

"You really have been a massive part of my life and helped me to be the man I am today."

He continued: "As Grandad and Nanna would have wished for, AJ will stay in the castle and continue making her proud wherever she is watching from."

"AJ has so much more to give to the show and we know that Nanna will be watching and guiding him throughout the final part of his journey on the programme."

"We know we have made the right decision to everyone involved."

We're sending AJ, Curtis and their whole family so much love at this difficult time!

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celebrity News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celebrity 2020 has begun evicting campmates

Who’s Been Evicted From I’m A Celebrity 2020 So Far?

I'm A Celebrity viewers are wondering whether the celebs have central heating in the castle

Is There Heating In The I’m A Celebrity Castle? Bosses Respond To Claims The Camp Is Warmed
The winner of I'm A Celeb 2020 will be crowned King or Queen of The Castle. But when's the final?

When Is The I’m A Celebrity 2020 Final And Why Is It Finishing Early?
Beverley Callard's husband revealed.

Who Is Beverley Callard’s Husband? Who Is I’m A Celebrity Star Married To?
AJ Pritchard shot Shane Richie a furious look on I'm A Celeb

AJ Pritchard Reaches Boiling Point With Shane Richie On I’m A Celebrity
I'm A Celebrity fans think Shane Richie and Vernon Kay are wearing eye makeup on the show.

Are I’m A Celebrity Campmates Wearing Eye Make-Up?

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes has teased his new music

Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Songs And Album Details So Far
Harry Styles drops limited edition 'TPWK' socks to raise money for Choose Love

Harry Styles's Limited Edition TPWK Merch Raises Money For Choose Love
An extra on Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' video has spilled all

An Ariana Grande Video Extra Recounts Not-So Glamorous Time On 'Thank U Next' Set
Zara McDermott's transformation from 'Love Island' to now

Zara McDermott Before & After Transformation Including Weight Loss Journey
Little Mix are due to kick off their Confetti tour in April 2021

Will Jesy Nelson Be On The Little Mix ‘Confetti’ Tour?

Curtis Pritchard says he feels 'betrayed' by ex Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor

Curtis Pritchard ‘Feels Betrayed’ By Ex Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Selena Gomez receives apology after show jokes about her kidney transplant

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor & Friend Responds To 'Saved By The Bell' Apology Over Transplant Jokes
When will Riverdale series 5 be on Netflix?

Riverdale Season 5: Cast, Release Date, And What's Going To Happen
Celebs Go Dating 2020 has reality star cast

'Celebs Go Dating' Announces Curtis Pritchard & Wayne Lineker For 2021 Channel 4 Series
Jessica Plummer appeared on Eastenders from 2019-2020.

Inside Jess Plummer’s Eastenders Career

HRVY and Maisie Smith have a flirty relationship. But are they dating?

Are HRVY And Maisie Smith Dating? Here's A Look At The Relationship Rumours
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don't Worry, Darling

All The Don’t Worry, Darling Behind The Scenes Pictures So Far