'I'm A Celeb's' AJ Pritchard's Grandma Tragically Dies & He Won't Know Until He Leaves The Show

AJ Pritchard's grandmother has sadly passed away while he is on I'm A Celebrity and the star won't hear the tragic news until leaving the ITV show.

AJ Pritchard's grandmother has sadly died while he is appearing on I'm A Celebrity and the former Strictly dancer won't find out the heartbreaking news until he leaves the ITV show, reveals his brother, Curtis.

AJ Pritchard won't find out his grandmother has died until leaving 'I'm A Celebrity'. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb/ Instagram @curtispritchard12

Taking to Instagram to announce the tragic news, Love Island star, Curtis explained how close he and AJ were to her, as well as the understanding they made that if anything should happen to her while he was on the show, he wouldn't be told until he left.

He wrote: "Nanna had such pride in our work."

"AJ therefore discussed with the family before entering the castle that is something did happen to Nanna whilst he was away, that he wouldn't want to be told until he left the castle."

"Life is beautiful, life is incredible, life is magical… But sadly it doesn’t last forever."

"RIP, I love [you] Nanna."

"Nanna words literally cannot describe how much I love you, and forever will love you and the memories of you."

"You really have been a massive part of my life and helped me to be the man I am today."

He continued: "As Grandad and Nanna would have wished for, AJ will stay in the castle and continue making her proud wherever she is watching from."

"AJ has so much more to give to the show and we know that Nanna will be watching and guiding him throughout the final part of his journey on the programme."

"We know we have made the right decision to everyone involved."

We're sending AJ, Curtis and their whole family so much love at this difficult time!

