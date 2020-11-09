AJ Pritchard: Age, Net Worth & Instagram Revealed
9 November 2020, 13:07
AJ Prichard is part of the I’m A Celeb 2020 line-up. But what’s his age, net worth and Instagram?
AJ Pritchard has ‘tested positive for Covid-19,’ days before the launch of I’m A Celeb 2020.
The ex-Strictly pro is now isolating in North Wales - close to Gwrych Castle - with his girlfriend and will be tested again before he is allowed to take part in the ITV show.
AJ Pritchard First 'Confirmed' 'I'm A Celeb' 2020 Contestant
But what’s his age, what’s his net worth and what’s his Instagram? Let’s take a look…
What is AJ Pritchard’s age? How old is he?
AJ Pritchard is 26 years old.
What is AJ Pritchard’s net worth?
AJ reportedly has a net worth of £400,000.
This is down to his career as a professional dancer and TV personality.
Although he’s never revealed how much he was paid for his four-year stint on Strictly, it’s reported to have been over £35,000 a year.
AJ also appeared on shows such as Celebrity MasterChef, where he would have picked up a considerable fee.
What is AJ Pritchard’s Instagram?
AJ’s Instagram handle is @aj11ace.
He currently has 602k followers on the platform and often shares loved-up selfies with his girlfriend, gym workouts and snaps from luxury holidays.
