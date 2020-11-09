AJ Pritchard: Age, Net Worth & Instagram Revealed

AJ Pritchard's age, net worth and Instagram revealed. Picture: AJ Pritchard/Instagram

AJ Prichard is part of the I’m A Celeb 2020 line-up. But what’s his age, net worth and Instagram?

AJ Pritchard has ‘tested positive for Covid-19,’ days before the launch of I’m A Celeb 2020.

The ex-Strictly pro is now isolating in North Wales - close to Gwrych Castle - with his girlfriend and will be tested again before he is allowed to take part in the ITV show.

AJ Pritchard First 'Confirmed' 'I'm A Celeb' 2020 Contestant

AJ has had a brilliant career as a dancer. But what's his age, net worth and Instagram? Picture: instagram

But what’s his age, what’s his net worth and what’s his Instagram? Let’s take a look…

What is AJ Pritchard’s age? How old is he?

AJ Pritchard is 26 years old.

What is AJ Pritchard’s net worth?

AJ reportedly has a net worth of £400,000.

This is down to his career as a professional dancer and TV personality.

Although he’s never revealed how much he was paid for his four-year stint on Strictly, it’s reported to have been over £35,000 a year.

AJ also appeared on shows such as Celebrity MasterChef, where he would have picked up a considerable fee.

What is AJ Pritchard’s Instagram?

AJ’s Instagram handle is @aj11ace.

He currently has 602k followers on the platform and often shares loved-up selfies with his girlfriend, gym workouts and snaps from luxury holidays.

> Grab Our App And Get The Latest News And Gossip From The Strictly Cast