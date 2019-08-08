Who Is AJ Pritchard’s Girlfriend Abbie Quinnen? Strictly Come Dancing Professional Is Loved Up With Fellow Performer

AJ Pritchard has a new girlfriend. Picture: AJ Pritchard/Instagram

AJ Pritchard has a new girlfriend, Abbie Quinnen – but who is the fellow dancer?

Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard recently confirmed his new relationship with girlfriend Abbie Quinnen.

Love island star Curtis Pritchard’s brother revealed his romance on Instagram during his romantic getaway with Abbie.

Alongside a picture of them together, he wrote: “Feeling HAPPY” before being flooded with congratulatory messages on his new relationship.

Here’s everything you need to know about Abbie…

AJ and Abbie went public with their relationship in July. Picture: Abbie Quinnen/Instagram

Who is Abbie Quinnen?

Abbie, 23, is a performing arts student training at The Urdang Academy in Islington, London.

She regularly posts snaps on Instagram of herself backstage at her shows and is clearly very close to her sister and her niece.

Abbie is also managed by Apollo Artist Management, an agency which has a number of film, musical and TV stars on its books so we could be seeing a lot more of the young performer.

How long have they been dating?

The couple only took their relationship public on July 19, and ever since they have shared numerous holiday snaps and pictures of one another, but the exact time they met is something they're yet to share.

AJ confirmed their relationship while brother Curtis took part in Love Island, where he found happiness with partner Maura Higgins.

The ballroom dancer and Abbie look extremely happy together ever since revealing their relationship, with the blonde bombshell reminiscing back to where they met in a recent social media post.

Alongside a photo of them together, she wrote: “Where it all started” and tagged a fancy restaurant in Tottenham Court Road.

