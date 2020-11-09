AJ Pritchard ‘Tests Positive For Covid-19’ & Throws I’m A Celeb Launch Into Chaos

AJ Pritchard has 'tested positive for Covid-19' days before the launch of I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: PA images/AJ Pritchard Instagram

AJ Pritchard has ‘tested positive for Covid-19,’ days before the launch of I’m A Celeb 2020.

I’m A Celeb’s 2020 official line-up is finally here. However, it looks like ex-Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard could miss out on a place on the ITV show as he’s reportedly ‘tested positive for Covid-19’.

According to reports, show bosses have gone to ‘incredible lengths’ this year to make sure the iconic show can go ahead safely, so AJ’s diagnosis has left everyone ‘on tenterhooks’.

AJ said he was 'feeling fine' before he 'tested positive for Covid-19'. Picture: AJ Pritchard/Instagram

A source told a tabloid: “Everyone is on tenterhooks. Like the other contestants AJ had a routine Covid test, which came back positive. He will have another one before going in.

“The ITV production team have gone to incredible lengths all year to make sure everything is carried out safely and with as minimal risk to the cast and crew as possible.

“There is little room for error. If several stars are struck down, particularly one of the older ones, then it would throw the whole show into jeopardy and be very problematic.”

AJ is now isolating near Gwrych Castle in North Wales with girlfriend Abbie Quinnen and is reportedly feeling 'shocked’ as he was ‘feeling fine’ before having the routine test.

Excitement for the new series has been growing among residents who live close to Gwyrch Castle, in Abergele, with one telling a tabloid that they spotted helicopters hovering over the set earlier this week.

The said: “We heard them coming over and the best vantage point to see them was from the back bedroom.

“So we legged it upstairs. My wife was faster than me getting her mobile phone out.

“They came from the Rhyl direction, flew over Gwrych Castle then they banked and went out to sea.

“Then they banked again and came south to the castle and flew off westwards, behind the castle.”

The brand new series kicks off on Sunday 15th November at 9pm on ITV.

