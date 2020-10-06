'I'm A Celebrity' Castle 'Floods' As Contestants Warned About Severe Conditions Of UK Series

'I'm A Celeb' castle soaked as crew battle to dry it out. Picture: Instagram @antanddec

The 'I'm A Celeb' castle is said to have flooded as ITV warns contestants about the pretty severe weather conditions they're set to endure on the first ever UK based version of the show.

This tabloid is reporting the site was soaked after recent rainfall and crew had to work hard to try and dry it out and ensure further bad weather won't affect filming as more is forecast in the near future.

A source told them: "The crew are working around the clock as it is."

"But because of the dreadful weather they spent much of the weekend trying to remove standing water from areas of the building."

"They’re now trying to work out a way to make sure that, if there’s bad weather when the show airs in November, it doesn’t affect filming."

The show's 20th series is thought to kick off in December this year and is the first time it will take place outside of Australia due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, contestants are prepared to deal with sweltering heat, exotic creatures and the looming threat of having to evacuate due to wildfires in the Australian jungle.

However this year's show will come with its own set of hardships and we have a sneaking suspicion it's going to have a lot to do with rain and mud.

