'I'm A Celebrity' Castle 'Floods' As Contestants Warned About Severe Conditions Of UK Series

6 October 2020, 12:17

'I'm A Celeb' castle soaked as crew battle to dry it out
'I'm A Celeb' castle soaked as crew battle to dry it out. Picture: Instagram @antanddec

The 'I'm A Celeb' castle is said to have flooded as ITV warns contestants about the pretty severe weather conditions they're set to endure on the first ever UK based version of the show.

The I'm A Celebrity castle and surrounding site is said to have flooded as contestants are being warned of the 'brutal' conditions they're set to face in the first ever UK based series of the ITV show according to this publication.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Contestants Revealed

This tabloid is reporting the site was soaked after recent rainfall and crew had to work hard to try and dry it out and ensure further bad weather won't affect filming as more is forecast in the near future.

A source told them: "The crew are working around the clock as it is."

"But because of the dreadful weather they spent much of the weekend trying to remove standing water from areas of the building."

"They’re now trying to work out a way to make sure that, if there’s bad weather when the show airs in November, it doesn’t affect filming."

The show's 20th series is thought to kick off in December this year and is the first time it will take place outside of Australia due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, contestants are prepared to deal with sweltering heat, exotic creatures and the looming threat of having to evacuate due to wildfires in the Australian jungle.

However this year's show will come with its own set of hardships and we have a sneaking suspicion it's going to have a lot to do with rain and mud.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More News

See more More News

James Arthur has assured fans 'it'll all make sense in the end'.

James Arthur Sends Message Of Support To Fans Amid Uncertain Times

Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK

Married At First Sight UK: Are Michelle and Owen Still Together?

Married At First Sight UK is back! But who are the experts?

Who Are The Married At First Sight UK Experts?

Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo showed a sneak-peek behind-the-scenes

Lucas Bravo Shares The Cast's Behind-The-Scenes Antics Filming Emily In Paris

Ariana Grande Complete The Lyric

Can You Correctly Fill In The Blanks In These Ariana Grande Lyrics?

Ariana Grande

Married At First Sight UK is back! But is it real?

Is Married At First Sight UK Real? And Do They Actually Get Married?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode