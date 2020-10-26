AJ Pritchard First 'Confirmed' 'I'm A Celeb' 2020 Contestant

AJ Pritchard first 'confirmed' contestant for 'I'm A Celeb' 2020. Picture: PA/Instagram @aj11ace

AJ Pritchard is reportedly set to head into the I'm A Celeb castle for the first ever UK based series after quitting his Strictly role after four years.

AJ Pritchard is the first rumoured contestant confirmed for I'm A Celebrity 2020 and is gearing up to tackle the first ever UK-based series after quitting his role on Strictly, as reported by this publication.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Confirmed And Rumoured Cast And Contestants Revealed

The tabloid says they've been informed the professional dancer has signed up to the ITV show, which seem to support the hints the 25-year-old has already dropped about the series being held in a castle in Wales due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He told them: "I do like the sun, so I don't know how the celebrities will take it. I think whoever wants to do that show would prefer it in a hot country."

AJ added: "I did four years of Strictly, which I absolutely loved, but it was definitely the right time for me to venture into new things."

The dancer fuelled the fire even more by saying his ideal bushtucker trial would be something involving 'extreme sports', which we know ITV2 make sure there is plenty of!

His famous family are no stranger to reality shows, as brother, Curtis, found fame on Love Island in 2019, and the siblings have recently announced a joint tour, an 'action packed variety show', called AJ & Curtis Pritchard Big Night Out.

The performing duos tour is due to kick off in 2021 and features dances, live musical performances and 'special guests'.

AJ and Curtis Pritchard are heading on a joint tour in 2021. Picture: Getty

Other rumoured contestants for the 2020 series include Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Love Island's Tommy Fury, Vernon Kay and Dan Osborne.

Unlike most years, we won't get to see the celebs piling off planes into the Australian airport, so it looks like we won't know the full line-up for some time yet!

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News