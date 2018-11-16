I'm A Celeb 2018: First Pictures From Inside The Camp

On Air Now
16 November 2018, 17:12
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here fans have been given a sneak peak into the 2018 camp, including a first look at the 'basic' toilet.
With The Vamps' James McVey joining the likes of football legend Harry Redknapp on the line up this year, 'I'm A Celeb' 2018 is shaping up to be one of the best series' ever.
> I'm A Celeb's Medic Bob Reveals His Biggest Worry For New Campmates
Now we've been give the first glimpse into the 'I'm A Celeb' camp where the celebs will be living and we've got a feeling they're gonna get quite the shock when they turn up on Sunday.
The main area of the 'I'm A Celeb' camp looks as we've seen it in past series, with the celebs' beds circled around a campfire in the middle, but as you can see in the picture below, their toilet facilities are little more basic thank you might expect.
We know that the celebs have to clean out the toilet during the show, but we had no idea the facilities were so...limited. With a simple sheet covering rtheir modesty from the rest of the camp and the onlooking cameras, it must be a weird feeling going to the loo in the middle of the jungle!
As you can see in the picture bleow, the 'I'm A Celeb' bath will make a welcome return and once again celebs will have to use the pumping mechanism to provide water for their bathing campmate.
It's a luxurious-feeling spot in an otherwise basic jungle setting and is one that we're sure that rumoured secret campmates Noel Edmonds and Megan Mckenna will appreciate.
'I'm A Celeb' starts on Sunday 18th November at 9pm and we'll be bringing you all the latest news and gossip straight from the Australian jungle.
