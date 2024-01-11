Taylor Swift’s New Snake Print Boots Scream ‘Reputation’ Era

Taylor Swift's snake print boots confirm she's in her 'Reputation' era. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift just dropped another huge clue ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’ is coming next after wearing snake print boots.

An outfit really can speak a thousand words and if Taylor Swift’s latest wardrobe choices are anything to go by, it’s pretty clear ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’ is coming soon, guys!

Taylor and best pal Blake Lively went out for dinner in Brooklyn on Wednesday and Travis Kelce’s girlfriend chose to wear a pair of Jimmy Choo snake print boots and a velvet green mini dress.

The boots in question? Brown thigh-highs with snake prints wrapped around the leg and a stiletto heel that could kill…

The 34-year-old only has two re-recordings left to release, ‘Reputation’ and her self-titled debut album and fans are adamant ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’ is coming next.

Taylor Swift wore snake print boots to dinner with Blake Lively. Picture: Getty

Her gothic outfit comes days after she wore another green dress, a long shimmering number, to the Golden Globes where she caught up with life-long friend Selena Gomez and their conversation dominated the internet. But we won't go into that today.

Since Taylor dropped ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ in October 2023, Swifties have been on edge awaiting news of ‘Reputation’ after it was originally released back in November 2017.

Taylor Swift attends Golden Globes

The album is presumably complete after she loaned songs ‘Delicate – Taylor’s Version’ and ‘Look what You Made Me Do’ to two Prime Video series last year; The Summer I Turned Pretty season two and Wilderness.

And in her TIME Person of the Year interview she spoke about revisiting the album for its re-release: “It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure. I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, Sick snakes and strobe lights.”

Taylor Swift is in her 'Reputation – Taylor's Version' era. Picture: Getty

She also recalled the events that inspired her darkest era yet and the crushing phone call Kim Kardashian leaked “to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

“I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life,” Taylor reflected.

However, she’s promised the vault tracks – songs recorded for the 2017 project that never made the cut but will be on the new track list – will be “fire”. Taylor explained: “I’m collecting horcruxes. I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now.”

