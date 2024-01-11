Taylor Swift’s New Snake Print Boots Scream ‘Reputation’ Era

11 January 2024, 12:19

Taylor Swift's snake print boots confirm she's in her 'Reputation' era
Taylor Swift's snake print boots confirm she's in her 'Reputation' era. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift just dropped another huge clue ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’ is coming next after wearing snake print boots.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An outfit really can speak a thousand words and if Taylor Swift’s latest wardrobe choices are anything to go by, it’s pretty clear ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’ is coming soon, guys!

Taylor and best pal Blake Lively went out for dinner in Brooklyn on Wednesday and Travis Kelce’s girlfriend chose to wear a pair of Jimmy Choo snake print boots and a velvet green mini dress.

The boots in question? Brown thigh-highs with snake prints wrapped around the leg and a stiletto heel that could kill…

The 34-year-old only has two re-recordings left to release, ‘Reputation’ and her self-titled debut album and fans are adamant ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’ is coming next.

Taylor Swift wore snake print boots to dinner with Blake Lively
Taylor Swift wore snake print boots to dinner with Blake Lively. Picture: Getty

Her gothic outfit comes days after she wore another green dress, a long shimmering number, to the Golden Globes where she caught up with life-long friend Selena Gomez and their conversation dominated the internet. But we won't go into that today.

Since Taylor dropped ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ in October 2023, Swifties have been on edge awaiting news of ‘Reputation’ after it was originally released back in November 2017.

Taylor Swift attends Golden Globes

The album is presumably complete after she loaned songs ‘Delicate – Taylor’s Version’ and ‘Look what You Made Me Do’ to two Prime Video series last year; The Summer I Turned Pretty season two and Wilderness.

And in her TIME Person of the Year interview she spoke about revisiting the album for its re-release: “It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure. I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, Sick snakes and strobe lights.”

Taylor Swift is in her 'Reputation – Taylor's Version' era
Taylor Swift is in her 'Reputation – Taylor's Version' era. Picture: Getty

She also recalled the events that inspired her darkest era yet and the crushing phone call Kim Kardashian leaked “to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

“I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life,” Taylor reflected.

However, she’s promised the vault tracks – songs recorded for the 2017 project that never made the cut but will be on the new track list – will be “fire”. Taylor explained: “I’m collecting horcruxes. I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande has confirmed AG7 is coming in 2024

Ariana Grande's New Album AG7 – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

Barry Keoghan is making a film about his life

Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan Is Making A Movie About His Life

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Diane and Ross from The Traitors are mother and son

Who Are Diane And Ross? Everything You Need To Know About The Traitors’ Mother And Son Duo

Could Olivia and Louis be dating?!

Are Olivia Rodrigo And Louis Partridge Dating?

Olivia Rodrigo said she's not done with her movie career yet

Olivia Rodrigo Admits She's Not Done With Her Movie Career Just Yet

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits