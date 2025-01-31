How to vote for the BRIT Awards 2025

31 January 2025, 11:51 | Updated: 31 January 2025, 12:41

Here's how to vote for the BRIT Awards 2025
Here's how to vote for the BRIT Awards 2025. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s how to have your say in the genre awards ahead of this year’s BRIT Awards with Mastercard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BRIT Awards are celebrating another incredible year of music, with nominations for JADE, Lola Young, Myles Smith, Little Simz, Stormzy, RAYE, Jorja Smith and loads more talented artists.

The five genre awards; Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act and R&B Act at the BRIT Awards 2025 are determined by public vote and this year there’s one simple way for fans to get involved and vote.

Read on to find out how to vote for this year’s BRITs.

Myles Smith is up for two more BRIT Awards
Myles Smith is up for two more BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

How to vote for the BRIT Awards 2025

Voting for the BRITs is open now and closes on Friday 14th February at 11.59pm.

Fans can head to this link to open WhatsApp and start the voting process with the BRITs chatbot.

The chatbot will present fans with the five genre categories and once you’ve selected a category, you can then select the artist you’re voting for.

Once you’ve made your vote in one category, you’ll be prompted to vote in another category, until you’ve voted in all five categories.

You can place one vote per category per day, with votes resetting at midnight.

All the info on the vote can be found here.

Make sure you’re watching The BRIT Awards with Mastercard on March 1st live on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, or via the BRITs YouTube channel if you’re watching elsewhere in the world.

Jade Thirlwall's nominated for two BRIT Awards
Jade Thirlwall's nominated for two BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Liam Payne will feature as a judge on the upcoming series Building the Band

Netflix confirm Liam Payne's ‘Building the Band’ series is still going ahead

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow release time: Here's what time his new album comes out

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow release time: Here's what time his new album comes out

BRIT Awards 2025: See the full nominations list here

BRIT Awards 2025: Full nominations list, show date, performers and everything you need to know
Lady Gaga debuted new song 'All We Need Is Time' written for FireAid concert

Lady Gaga debuts song 'All We Need Is Time' written for FireAid concert

Billie Eilish leads FireAid performances alongside Green Day

FireAid LA sees epic sets from Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga and more

Hot On Capital

Spider-Man fans wants Tom Holland to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland fans want Peter Parker to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4

TV & Film

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

TV & Film

Matthew Lillard is returning as Stu in Scream 7

Matthew Lillard 'confirms' return as Stu Macher in Scream 7

TV & Film

Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals he won't play President Snow in new Haymitch movie

Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals he won't play President Snow in new Haymitch movie

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

Here's all the confirmed artists performing at the Grammys 2025 so far

Who is performing at the 2025 Grammys? All the confirmed artists so far

Events

Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga will join the LA FireAid lineup

FireAid benefit concert 2025: tickets, lineup, venue and how to watch online

Park Sung-hoon reacts to overwhelming love to towards character Hyun-ju

Squid Game's Park Sung-hoon says he "feels relief" over incredible reaction to trans character

TV & Film

Alabama Barker responds to Bhad Bhabie diss track claiming Tyga got her pregnant

Alabama Barker responds to Bhad Bhabie diss track claiming Tyga got her pregnant

Will there be a Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 3: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and more

TV & Film

Love Island fans shocked by Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's history

Love Island fans uncover Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's history

Love Island

Has Jack Fincham gone to jail? Here's everything you need to know about the former Love Island star

What happened to Love Island winner Jack Fincham?

Love Island

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Inside Sammy Root and Jess Harding’s split after winning Love Island

Love Island

What happened between Love Island's Danielle Sellers and Jonny Mitchell?

What happened between Love Island's Danielle Sellers and Jonny Mitchell?

Love Island

Sammy Root is back on Love Island

Love Island All Stars Sammy Root: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

Love Island

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

TV & Film

When does episode 4 of Molly-Mae's documentary come out?

When do the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary come out? Release dates revealed

TV & Film

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Which MAFS Australia 2024 couples are still together?

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars' Danielle Sellers

Love Island All Stars Danielle Sellers: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch