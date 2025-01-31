How to vote for the BRIT Awards 2025

Here’s how to have your say in the genre awards ahead of this year’s BRIT Awards with Mastercard.

The BRIT Awards are celebrating another incredible year of music, with nominations for JADE, Lola Young, Myles Smith, Little Simz, Stormzy, RAYE, Jorja Smith and loads more talented artists.

The five genre awards; Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act and R&B Act at the BRIT Awards 2025 are determined by public vote and this year there’s one simple way for fans to get involved and vote.

Read on to find out how to vote for this year’s BRITs.

How to vote for the BRIT Awards 2025

Voting for the BRITs is open now and closes on Friday 14th February at 11.59pm.

Fans can head to this link to open WhatsApp and start the voting process with the BRITs chatbot.

The chatbot will present fans with the five genre categories and once you’ve selected a category, you can then select the artist you’re voting for.

Once you’ve made your vote in one category, you’ll be prompted to vote in another category, until you’ve voted in all five categories.

You can place one vote per category per day, with votes resetting at midnight.

All the info on the vote can be found here.

Make sure you’re watching The BRIT Awards with Mastercard on March 1st live on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, or via the BRITs YouTube channel if you’re watching elsewhere in the world.

