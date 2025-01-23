The BRIT Awards 2025 genre awards and nominations

On Air Now
23 January 2025
Here's all the information you need on the five genre awards at the BRITs including Pop Act supported by Capital.
JADE, Lola Young, Myles Smith and Little Simz are just some of the incredibly talented artists nominated for BRIT Awards in 2025.
For the BRIT Awards 2025, there are five genre awards; Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act and R&B Act, which are all determined by public vote.
To vote, fans can head to the BRITs WhatsApp channel or BRITs socials, to begin the vote on WhatsApp from Friday 31st January at midday. Further information on the vote can be found at brits.co.uk/vote.
The BRITs genre award categories and their nominees are below.
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective Partisan / Partisan
The Last Dinner Party
Sam Fender
Becky Hill
Charli xcx
Chase & Status
Fred again.. Nia Archives
Central Cee
Dave Def
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
JADE
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Cleo Sol
FLO
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
RAYE
The winners of this year's BRIT Awards will be revealed at the Awards show on Saturday 2nd March.