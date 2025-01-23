The BRIT Awards 2025 genre awards and nominations

23 January 2025, 17:30

The BRITs 2025 has five public-voted genre awards
The BRITs 2025 has five public-voted genre awards. Picture: Getty
Here's all the information you need on the five genre awards at the BRITs including Pop Act supported by Capital.

JADE, Lola Young, Myles Smith and Little Simz are just some of the incredibly talented artists nominated for BRIT Awards in 2025.

For the BRIT Awards 2025, there are five genre awards; Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act and R&B Act, which are all determined by public vote.

To vote, fans can head to the BRITs WhatsApp channel or BRITs socials, to begin the vote on WhatsApp from Friday 31st January at midday. Further information on the vote can be found at brits.co.uk/vote.

The BRITs genre award categories and their nominees are below.

Sam Fender
Sam Fender is up for Alternative/Rock Act and Artist of the Year. Picture: Getty

Alternative/Rock Act

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective Partisan / Partisan

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

Becky Hill won Best Dance Act in 2022 and 2023
Becky Hill won Best Dance Act in 2022 and 2023. Picture: Getty

Dance Act

Becky Hill

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

Fred again.. Nia Archives

Stormzy is up for Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Stormzy is up for Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act. Picture: Getty

Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act supported by Capital Xtra

Central Cee

Dave Def

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Lola Young is having a huge year
Lola Young is having a huge year. Picture: Getty

Pop Act supported by Capital

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

RAYE at the BRIT Awards 2024
RAYE at the BRIT Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

FLO

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

RAYE

The winners of this year's BRIT Awards will be revealed at the Awards show on Saturday 2nd March.

