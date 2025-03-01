Jade's BRITs red carpet look includes strong statement about the industry

Jade Thirlwall served up a serious look at the BRIT Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Jade arrived at the Brit Awards 2025 and showed us why she’s totally the IT girl of our dreams!

The BRIT Awards 2025 are here, and all our faves have absolutely killed it in the outfit department while walking on the red carpet.

But there’s one act in particular we’ve been patiently (or maybe kinda impatiently) waiting for, and that’s the angel of our dreams, Jade!

Ahead of her first ever performance as a solo artist at the BRITs, and before nabbing the trophy for Pop Act, Jade rocked the red carpet with an ethereal look and an unexpected guest by her side.

She stunned in a pale blue, drop waist, denim bridal gown, with the neckline and sleeves embossed with a floral design - and of course, a matching bouquet to go with it.

The frock, known as the ‘Diesel Bride’, is made out of denim and was originally worn by Christine Quinn as part of a Diesel campaign.

Read more: Jade wows at The BRITs with five act Angel Of My Dreams performance

Jade Thirlwall at the Brit Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

With a trail following behind her and the flower details, the fit was almost reminiscent of a modern day Corpse Bride - which is perhaps quite fitting given the hidden message fans think she was trying to convey.

Stood by her side on the red carpet was the ‘manager’ or ‘husband’ from her 'Angel of My Dreams' music video which is understood to be a dig at her former manager Simon Cowell. In the song she sings, "sold my soul to the psycho", which seems to be a nod to Simon's music management company SYCO which Little Mix were signed to.

The song, 'Angel Of My Dreams', reflects the love-hate relationship Jade has forged with the pop industry over the years, and it's this struggle that she lets play out in the narrative of the video.

Jade battles with different versions of herself in the song as she falls in and out love with the pop industry throughout her career, constantly battling between the thrill of success versus darker periods.

Jade and the 'manager' featured in her music video. Picture: Getty

At the time of its release, Jade told Capital: "The song is basically about my love/hate relationship with the industry, which, as we know, I've been a part of for quite some time.

"So, I've got a little bit to say about that, the good and bad. I wanted the song to sound quite chaotic, it's basically my story squished into three and a half minutes."

Given the nod to her song, fans have theorised Jade was attempting to convey a deeper message with her look at the Brit Awards this year: she’s married to the music industry, but her relationship with it is far more complex than that.

And honestly, if that's not iconic behaviour, then we don't know what is!

