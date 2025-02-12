Exclusive

‘Messy’ singer Lola Young on writing songs from the age of 11

12 February 2025, 08:00

Lola Young joined the Capital Breakfast show
Lola Young joined the Capital Breakfast show.

By Kathryn Knight

Lola Young popped into Capital Breakfast amid her viral hit ‘Messy’ staying in the top 3 since the start of 2025.

Lola Young joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby for the first time, off the back of her viral hit ‘Messy’ which has become a TikTok phenomenon.

While her song may have just been Number 3 for four weeks after beginning the year at Number 1, Lola has been writing music since the age of 11.

She told Jordan: “I was singing about Santa and the fact my mum wouldn’t give me enough sweets, but in a poetic way. I’ve got a song called ‘I learnt From You’ that’s quite a dark, deep song that I wrote when I was like 14 that might still one day come out.”

Lola Young's viral song 'Messy' has taken over TikTok
Lola Young's viral song 'Messy' has taken over TikTok. Picture: Getty

She added that everyone has the ability to write within them, no matter what they’ve been through.

“If you want to write and you have some kind of instinct and you’ve gone through some kind of pain or you’ve gone through something, I think you can write at any age.”

In their chat she also spoke about her love of wearing Spiderman costumes as a child, going to the same school as Tom Holland (The BRIT School) and getting support from James Corden ever since she met him on The Late Late Show in 2022.

She also revealed what Katy Perry's been saying in her DMs, revealing she was honoured to receive support from the pop legend.

Watch Capital Breakfast's whole interview with Lola Young on Global Player now!

