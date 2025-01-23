BRIT Awards 2025: Full nominations list, show date, performers and everything you need to know

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 1st March and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX - from The O2 arena.
Who is hosting The BRIT Awards 2025?
Jack Whitehall will return as the all-important host on BRIT Awards night. It will be the fifth time Jack has hosted the show, having previously fronted the awards in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
In a statement from the event organisers, Whitehall said: "They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that is absolutely the case with The BRIT Awards - it is my favourite night of the year, and I am delighted to be invited back to host in 2025."
Who will be performing at The BRIT Awards 2025s?
There hasn't been any announcements about performances at this year's awards ceremony just yet, but based on the incredible list of talent nominated this year, whoever does get up on the stage will no doubt deliver an absolute banger of a performance.
Watch this space – we'll update this article as soon as the performers are announced.
Who is nominated at The BRIT Awards 2025?
Scroll down for the full list of nominations – including Song of the Year with Mastercard and Pop Act.
BRITs RISING STAR
Elmiene
Good Neighbours
Myles Smith (Winner)
MASTERCARD ALBUMOF THE YEAR
Charli xcx - 'BRAT'
The Cure - 'Songs Of A Lost World'
Dua Lipa - 'Radical Optimism'
Ezra Collective - 'Dance, No One’s Watching'
The Last Dinner Party - 'Prelude to Ecstasy'
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
BEST NEW ARTIST
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
SONG OF THE YEARWITH MASTERCARD (Promoted by Capital)
Artemas - 'i like the way you kiss me'
The Beatles - 'Now And Then'
BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - 'Kisses'
Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - 'BAND4BAND'
Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - 'Guess featuring billie eilish'
Chase & Status / Stormzy - 'Backbone'
Coldplay - 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'
Dua Lipa - 'Training Season'
Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - 'Alibi'
JADE - 'Angel Of My Dreams'
Jordan Adetunji - 'KEHLANI'
KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - 'Thick Of It'
Myles Smith - 'Stargazing'
Sam Ryder - 'You're Christmas To Me'
Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - 'Somedays'
INTERNATIONALARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
INTERNATIONALGROUP OF THE YEAR
Amyl and The Sniffers
Confidence Man
Fontaines D.C.
Future & Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
INTERNATIONALSONG OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone - 'Beautiful Things'
Beyoncé - 'TEXAS HOLD ‘EM'
Billie Eilish - 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER'
Chappell Roan - 'Good Luck, Babe!'
Djo - 'End of Beginning'
Eminem - 'Houdini'
Hozier - 'Too Sweet'
Jack Harlow - 'Lovin On Me'
Noah Kahan - 'Stick Season'
Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - 'I Had Some Help'
Sabrina Carpenter - 'Espresso'
Shaboozey - 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'
Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - 'Fortnight'
Teddy Swims - 'Lose Control'
Tommy Richman - 'MILLION DOLLAR BABY ISO'
ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Sam Fender
DANCE ACT
Becky Hill
Charli xcx
Chase & Status
Fred again..
Nia Archives
HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT (Promoted by Capital XTRA)
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy
POP ACT (Promoted by Capital)
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
JADE
Lola Young
Myles Smith
R&B ACT
Cleo Sol
FLO
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
RAYE
PRODUCEROF THE YEAR
TO BE ANNOUNCED PRIOR TO THE BRIT AWARDS ON THE 1ST OF MARCH.
SONGWRITEROF THE YEAR
TO BE ANNOUNCED PRIOR TO THE BRIT AWARDS ON THE 1ST OF MARCH.