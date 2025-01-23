BRIT Awards 2025: Full nominations list, show date, performers and everything you need to know

BRIT Awards 2025: See the full nominations list here. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images, Ole Jensen/Getty Images

By Capital FM

The nominations are in for The BRIT Awards 2025. See the full list here.

It's that time of year yet again! The BRITs 2025 with Mastercard are almost upon us and we're SO ready to celebrate another incredible year of music.

Back in 2024, we saw RAYE win a record-breaking six BRIT Awards with Kylie Minogue picking up the Global Icon Award – as well as electric performances from the likes of Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris, and Tate McRae.

And 2025's show promises to be even more incredible. This year, some of the biggest British artists are nominated alongside a selection of phenomenal international acts.

So, without further ado, here's the complete BRIT Awards 2025 nominations list, as well as all the details on when the award show takes place, who will be performance and who is hosting.

Jack Whitehall returns to host The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard. Picture: Getty

When are The BRIT Awards 2025?

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 1st March and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX - from The O2 arena.

Who is hosting The BRIT Awards 2025?

Jack Whitehall will return as the all-important host on BRIT Awards night. It will be the fifth time Jack has hosted the show, having previously fronted the awards in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

In a statement from the event organisers, Whitehall said: "They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that is absolutely the case with The BRIT Awards - it is my favourite night of the year, and I am delighted to be invited back to host in 2025."

Who will be performing at The BRIT Awards 2025s?

There hasn't been any announcements about performances at this year's awards ceremony just yet, but based on the incredible list of talent nominated this year, whoever does get up on the stage will no doubt deliver an absolute banger of a performance.

Watch this space – we'll update this article as soon as the performers are announced.

Who is nominated at The BRIT Awards 2025?

Scroll down for the full list of nominations – including Song of the Year with Mastercard and Pop Act.

See the full BRIT Awards 2025 nominations list here. Picture: BRIT Awards

BRITs RISING STAR

Elmiene

Good Neighbours

Myles Smith (Winner)

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Charli xcx - 'BRAT'

The Cure - 'Songs Of A Lost World'

Dua Lipa - 'Radical Optimism'

Ezra Collective - 'Dance, No One’s Watching'

The Last Dinner Party - 'Prelude to Ecstasy'

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Rachel Chinouriri is nominated for Artist of the Year at The BRITs 2025. Picture: Getty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

BEST NEW ARTIST

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD (Promoted by Capital)

Artemas - 'i like the way you kiss me'

The Beatles - 'Now And Then'

BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - 'Kisses'

Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - 'BAND4BAND'

Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - 'Guess featuring billie eilish'

Chase & Status / Stormzy - 'Backbone'

Coldplay - 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'

Dua Lipa - 'Training Season'

Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - 'Alibi'

JADE - 'Angel Of My Dreams'

Jordan Adetunji - 'KEHLANI'

KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - 'Thick Of It'

Myles Smith - 'Stargazing'

Sam Ryder - 'You're Christmas To Me'

Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - 'Somedays'

JADE picks up a BRIT Awards nomination for 'Angel Of My Dreams' in the Song of the Year with Mastercard category. Picture: Getty

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Amyl and The Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone - 'Beautiful Things'

Beyoncé - 'TEXAS HOLD ‘EM'

Billie Eilish - 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER'

Chappell Roan - 'Good Luck, Babe!'

Djo - 'End of Beginning'

Eminem - 'Houdini'

Hozier - 'Too Sweet'

Jack Harlow - 'Lovin On Me'

Noah Kahan - 'Stick Season'

Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - 'I Had Some Help'

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Espresso'

Shaboozey - 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'

Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - 'Fortnight'

Teddy Swims - 'Lose Control'

Tommy Richman - 'MILLION DOLLAR BABY ISO'

Post Malone, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are all nominated for International Song Of The Year. Picture: Getty

ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

DANCE ACT

Becky Hill

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT (Promoted by Capital XTRA)

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

POP ACT (Promoted by Capital)

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

'Messy' star Lola Young is nominated for Pop Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

R&B ACT

Cleo Sol

FLO

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

RAYE

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

TO BE ANNOUNCED PRIOR TO THE BRIT AWARDS ON THE 1ST OF MARCH.

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

TO BE ANNOUNCED PRIOR TO THE BRIT AWARDS ON THE 1ST OF MARCH.

