1 March 2025, 22:23 | Updated: 2 March 2025, 00:04

Jade wows at The BRITs with five act Angel Of My Dreams performance. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

After winning her first solo BRIT, Jade wowed with an epic performance at The BRITs 2025.

We may need 3-5 working days to recover from that performance.

After picking up the trophy for Pop Act, which was her first-ever solo BRIT Award, Jade left The O2, London speechless with an iconic performance of her first solo single 'Angel Of My Dreams'.

She had already turned heads on the red carpet as she brought the 'manager' from her 'AOMD' music video along with her in a bold statement against the music industry.

Then, she took to the stage and put on a five act rendition of the song with some pretty clear messaging.

Jade Thirlwall performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025
Jade Thirlwall performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

Jade split her performance into five acts; Act 1 'The Marriage', Act 2 'Prima Donna', Act 3 'Metamorphosis', Act 4 'Requiem' and Act 5 'The Ascension'.

Each act reflected part of her career so far, from Little Mix signing with SYCO, to her prime days with the band and eventually her morphing into the solo artist she is now and ascending into her greatest form.

And yes, she literally ascended during her performance, rising above The O2 stage in a pair of ginormous angel feather wings.

People also noticed the fact that she made a nod to the Diddy scandal by the entire performance essentially being a white party, which host Jack Whitehall addressed with a joke after her performance to some viewers dismay.

Jade Thirlwall performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025
Jade Thirlwall performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

JADE's Emotional Reaction To Winning Pop Act | The BRIT Awards 2025

Another part of Jade's performance which had fans gagged is when she stood in front of six dancers all painted white with different colour wigs representing different eras of her career.

On X one fan wrote: "the wigs used in the video the choreography the characters the mix with it girl the cinematography jade’s level of artistry is un matchable mind you it’s only been 8 months since she debuted #BRITs"

Another said: "The wigs in JADE’s performance referencing her different eras, like DNA, Heartbreak Anthem, Angel Of My Dreams, and more! That’s so iconic!"

And a third wrote: "the nods to the various Jades throughout the years via the wigs, and it looking like a store and playing into the whole monetary theme prevalent in AOMD & IT girl’s lyrics. why is her attention to detail just sickening."

Jade Thirlwall performs at The BRIT Awards 2025
Jade Thirlwall performs at The BRIT Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

She rounded off her performance with a dance break to her iconic track 'IT Girl'. And if you were paying enough attention one of her performers flashed their derriere where they had 'FUFN' written on one cheek, a cheeky nod to her upcoming single.

Jade we see you and everything you are doing and we are living for it!

