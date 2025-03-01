BRIT Awards 2025 red carpet - All the best looks

BRIT Awards 2025 red carpet
BRIT Awards 2025 red carpet. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

From Teddy Swims, Myles Smith and our Love Island faves to Sabrina Carpenter, here's all the best fashion on The BRITs red carpet.

The biggest night in British music is upon us! The BRIT Awards 2025 have officially kicked off with our faves taking to the red carpet ahead of the show starting at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

You can watch the red carpet live from 5.30pm on The BRITs Instagram hosted by Capital's Sian Welby and former CBB star Zeze Millz but stay here for all the best looks through the night.

We're hoping to catch a glimpse of some of tonight's performers like Lola Young, Jade and maybe even Sabrina Carpenter on the red carpet as Capital's Kemi Rodgers talks to all the biggest names on the carpet.

Here are all the best looks on the red carpet so far...

Millie Bobbie Brown

Millie Bobby Brown on The BRITs red carpet
Millie Bobby Brown on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Okay Millie, we see you! The Stranger Things star made a shock appearance on The BRITs red carpet tonight with her husband Jake Bongiovi as her guest not far behind.

The 21-year-old mega star stunned in this floor-length chainmail dress complete with a hood and Y2K inspired belt.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter on The BRITs red carpet
Sabrina Carpenter on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Sabrina Carpenter has arrived!! Our 'Short N' Sweet' babe has graced The BRITs red carpet in this stunning pink gown. She's giving royalty.

The US based pop girlie is up for International Artist Of The Year and the International Song Of The Year trophy for 'Espresso' at this year's BRIT Awards.

Jade

Jade on The BRITs red carpet
Jade on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

*Internal screaming* The angel of our dreams, Jade, has arrived on the red carpet looking like literally royalty with a dash of Corpse Bride realness.

Not only is Jade performing tonight, she's up for Best Pop Act supported by Capital and Song Of The Year for 'Angel Of My Dreams'.

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims on The BRITs red carpet
Teddy Swims on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Living up to his name, Teddy Swims is head-to-toe in teddy bears.

We asked Teddy how sweaty he was on a scale of one to ten on the red carpet and he told us: "Not that bad, it's really not as heavy as you'd think. And I'm only here for another ten minutes or so, so I'll get through it."

We can't wait to see what his performance 'fit is saying.

Myles Smith

Myles Smith on The BRITs red carpet
Myles Smith on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

The 'Stargazing' super star who has already won this year’s BRITs Rising Star trophy has taken to the red carpet in a cool but casual fit ahead of taking to The O2 stage tonight.

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins on The BRITs red carpet
Maura Higgins on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

She's done it again! Love Island star and I'm A Celeb icon, Maura Higgins is leaving us speechless in this sheer floor-length gown.

Sian Welby

Sian Welby on The BRITs red carpet
Sian Welby on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Hosting this year's red carpet for The BRITs, Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby looks killer in this metallic gown.

She looks like an expensive BRITs trophy and we are living for it.

Uma Jammeh

Uma Jammeh on the The BRITs red carpet
Uma Jammeh on the The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Our Love Island angel Uma Jammeh looks like a dream in this floor length dress.

Whitney Adebayo

Whitney Adebayo on The BRITs red carpet
Whitney Adebayo on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Love Island's Whitney Adebayo is looking like literal art in this phenomenal grey gown!

KSI

KSI on The BRITs red carpet
KSI on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

In a slick all black The Matrix-esque look, KSI has taken to the red carpet as he's nominated for Song Of The Year (Promoted by Capital) for 'Thick Of It' (feat. Trippie Redd) at this year's BRITs.

GK Barry

GK Barry on The BRITs red carpet
GK Barry on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

She's definitely not in her jungle get up now! I'm A Celeb's GK Barry is wearing a gorgeous black gown with sequinned feather details on The BRITs red carpet.

Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher

McFly's Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher on The BRITs red carpet
McFly's Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

After a huge 2024, winning The Voice and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Danny Jones is gracing The BRITs red carpet in this casual but dapper look alongside McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher.

And Tom's looking just as good in a smart double breasted blazer with a daring red, silk, leopard print shirt peaking through.

Will Manning

Will Manning on The BRITs red carpet
Will Manning on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

There's even more of the Capital family on The BRITs red carpet with weekday's Will Manning looking suave in a pin-stripe suit.

He's off the clock tonight though as he's up for Song Of The Year (promoted by Capital) with BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - 'Kisses'.

Kemi Rodgers

Capital's Kemi Rodgers on the red carpet
Capital's Kemi Rodgers on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Catching up with all the celebs on the red carpet, our very own Kemi Rodgers looks stunning in this floor length blue and black dress which has gorgeous cut outs accentuating her hips. Love!

Jordan North and Chris Stark

Jordan North and Chris Stark on The BRITs red carpet
Jordan North and Chris Stark on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Here they are, the men who start your weekday mornings right. Capital Breakfast's Jordan North and Chris Stark have gone matching at The BRITs 2025 in dashing pin stripe suits.

