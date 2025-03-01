BRIT Awards 2025 red carpet - All the best looks

On Air Now
1 March 2025, 17:42 | Updated: 1 March 2025, 19:37
From Teddy Swims, Myles Smith and our Love Island faves to Sabrina Carpenter, here's all the best fashion on The BRITs red carpet.
The biggest night in British music is upon us! The BRIT Awards 2025 have officially kicked off with our faves taking to the red carpet ahead of the show starting at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
You can watch the red carpet live from 5.30pm on The BRITs Instagram hosted by Capital's Sian Welby and former CBB star Zeze Millz but stay here for all the best looks through the night.
We're hoping to catch a glimpse of some of tonight's performers like Lola Young, Jade and maybe even Sabrina Carpenter on the red carpet as Capital's Kemi Rodgers talks to all the biggest names on the carpet.
Here are all the best looks on the red carpet so far...
Okay Millie, we see you! The Stranger Things star made a shock appearance on The BRITs red carpet tonight with her husband Jake Bongiovi as her guest not far behind.
The 21-year-old mega star stunned in this floor-length chainmail dress complete with a hood and Y2K inspired belt.
Sabrina Carpenter has arrived!! Our 'Short N' Sweet' babe has graced The BRITs red carpet in this stunning pink gown. She's giving royalty.
The US based pop girlie is up for International Artist Of The Year and the International Song Of The Year trophy for 'Espresso' at this year's BRIT Awards.
*Internal screaming* The angel of our dreams, Jade, has arrived on the red carpet looking like literally royalty with a dash of Corpse Bride realness.
Not only is Jade performing tonight, she's up for Best Pop Act supported by Capital and Song Of The Year for 'Angel Of My Dreams'.
Living up to his name, Teddy Swims is head-to-toe in teddy bears.
We asked Teddy how sweaty he was on a scale of one to ten on the red carpet and he told us: "Not that bad, it's really not as heavy as you'd think. And I'm only here for another ten minutes or so, so I'll get through it."
We can't wait to see what his performance 'fit is saying.
The 'Stargazing' super star who has already won this year’s BRITs Rising Star trophy has taken to the red carpet in a cool but casual fit ahead of taking to The O2 stage tonight.
She's done it again! Love Island star and I'm A Celeb icon, Maura Higgins is leaving us speechless in this sheer floor-length gown.
Hosting this year's red carpet for The BRITs, Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby looks killer in this metallic gown.
She looks like an expensive BRITs trophy and we are living for it.
Our Love Island angel Uma Jammeh looks like a dream in this floor length dress.
Love Island's Whitney Adebayo is looking like literal art in this phenomenal grey gown!
In a slick all black The Matrix-esque look, KSI has taken to the red carpet as he's nominated for Song Of The Year (Promoted by Capital) for 'Thick Of It' (feat. Trippie Redd) at this year's BRITs.
She's definitely not in her jungle get up now! I'm A Celeb's GK Barry is wearing a gorgeous black gown with sequinned feather details on The BRITs red carpet.
After a huge 2024, winning The Voice and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Danny Jones is gracing The BRITs red carpet in this casual but dapper look alongside McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher.
And Tom's looking just as good in a smart double breasted blazer with a daring red, silk, leopard print shirt peaking through.
There's even more of the Capital family on The BRITs red carpet with weekday's Will Manning looking suave in a pin-stripe suit.
He's off the clock tonight though as he's up for Song Of The Year (promoted by Capital) with BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - 'Kisses'.
Catching up with all the celebs on the red carpet, our very own Kemi Rodgers looks stunning in this floor length blue and black dress which has gorgeous cut outs accentuating her hips. Love!
Here they are, the men who start your weekday mornings right. Capital Breakfast's Jordan North and Chris Stark have gone matching at The BRITs 2025 in dashing pin stripe suits.