Liam Payne honoured at The BRIT Awards 2025 with moving memorial video

Liam Payne honoured at The BRIT Awards 2025 with moving memorial video. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

The BRITs 2025 paid tribute to Liam Payne with a beautiful memorial video.

The BRIT Awards 2025 was a huge night, opening with a performance from Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter and closing with a jazzy set from Ezra Collective and Jorja Smith.

Along the way there were some important messages about the music industry, tongue in the cheek jokes and of course some phenomenal outfits on the red carpet. But among the excitement, ITV and The BRITs were sure to take a moment to remember the very special Liam Payne.

Liam is a huge part of British music and BRITs history with him winning seven BRIT Awards with the One Direction boys back in the day.

Liam Payne passed away in 2024. Picture: Getty

Show host Jack Whitehall introduced the tribute, saying: "Now time to take a moment to remember a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world. Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away.

"He achieved so much in the short time he was on this earth and not only is he an extremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul, who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

"We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs so tonight, we celebrate his legacy and look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne."

Remembering Liam Payne | BRITs 2025

A video montage of Liam played with Liam himself singing One Direction's 'Little Things' underneath. The video ended with a quote from Liam saying: "We thought something might happen but never anything like this.

"I'm always trying to remind myself of where I'm coming from and where I've managed to get to in my life. It's amazing really."

Liam's former bandmate Louis Tomlinson thanked the BRITs for the tribute, writing on X: "Thank you @BRITs. Beautiful tribute. Miss you always brother x"

Thank you @BRITs . Beautiful tribute.



Miss you always brother x — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) March 1, 2025

One Direction have won 7 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Liam passed away in October 2024 at just 31 years old after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Fans have flooded socials in response to the tribute. On X one wrote: "The Brits Award Tribute for Liam Payne. It's so hard to watch. You should be here to see all the love we have for you Liam, Rest in Paradise. We love you so much."

Another said: "the BRITs tribute to liam payne making me emotional again. missing you forever and always angel"

The BRITs also honoured Liam in their programme with a page titled 'forever in our hearts'.

The #BRITs2025 pays tribute to Liam Payne in their official programme. 🕊️



via SteffiRenz pic.twitter.com/RLDE70IhcN — Remembering Liam Payne (@updatingljp) March 1, 2025

