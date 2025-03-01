Sabrina Carpenter kicks off Brit Awards 2025 with dazzling debut performance

1 March 2025, 22:04 | Updated: 1 March 2025, 22:25

Sabrina Carpenter's BRIT Awards 2025 performance.
Sabrina Carpenter's BRIT Awards 2025 performance. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off the BRIT Awards 2025 with a bang this year as she made her debut at the hotly-anticipated event.

For the first time ever, Sabrina Carpenter gave not only a performance at the BRIT Awards 2025 but the first one of the evening - and it’s safe to say she wowed the audience.

But this wasn’t the ‘Please Please Please’ singer’s first time performing for a major audience, as she’s put on shows far and wide following the global success of her album ‘Short n' Sweet’ last year.

She turned up to the red carpet in a beautiful pink gown with nominations for International Artist Of The Year and the International Song Of The Year trophy for 'Espresso’ before taking home the award for Global Success award presented by her friend Millie Bobby Brown.

Sabrina Carpenter performed at the BRIT Awards 2025.
Sabrina Carpenter performed at the BRIT Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

Sabrina Carpenter gave us everything and more in her opening BRITs performance with two of our absolute ‘Short ’N Sweet’ faves: ‘Espresso’ and ‘Bed Chem’.

But this time, she kicked ‘Espresso’ off with a twist as she gave a nod to her British fans when she strutted out onto the stage with Yeoman Warders (also known as the King's Guards).

However, the tributes to her British pals didn’t end there, as she actually wove in ‘Rule Britannia’ to parts of the track.

She then moved onto ‘Bed Chem’, which she gave the usual treatment with all the suggestive poses and winks while performing on a heart shaped bed surrounded by dancers.

Sabrina did a mashup for her performance of 'Bed Chem'.
Sabrina did a mashup for her performance of 'Bed Chem'. Picture: Getty

Sabrina was nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for ‘Espresso’, going up against the likes of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift.

She also made history as the first international act to win the Global Success award, which recognises an artist with “phenomenal global sales”, after the BRITs bosses changed the rules make non-British artists eligible.

What a year it's been for our girl so far and it's only March!

Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Global Success award
Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Global Success award. Picture: Getty

What was Sabrina Carpenter's BRITs set list?

  • Espresso
  • Bed Chem

