March 8th marks a fabulous day, after months of anticipation we finally have Ariana Grande's seventh album 'Eternal Sunshine' and already Ari's penmanship is causing a wonderful stir.

'Eternal Sunshine' is a whole new era of Ariana, after we were treated to the single release of 'yes, and?' we knew this album was going to be sexy and unapologetic - and track number 6 'supernatural' is certainly both of these things.

Ariana started writing the album when she began rehearsing for her role as Glinda in Wicked, the upcoming movie musical, and during this time she got divorced from her then husband Dalton Gomez and started up a new romance with her co-star Ethan Slater.

With tracks like 'bye' and 'don't wanna break up again' the album reflects Ari navigating her way out of a serious long-term relationship and tracks like 'supernatural' and 'the boy is mine' follow all the feelings of falling in love again - and falling hard.

Ariana's track 'supernatural' is the love song of all love songs. Here are the lyrics and a full breakdown of their meaning.

What is Ariana's song 'Supernatural' about?

'Supernatural' from Ari's album 'Eternal Sunshine' is all about a brand new love that feels so intense it seems unnatural or like something out of this world.

Describing her new found love she repeats the line, 'This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all' demonstrating how overwhelming the feeling is. And later on in the song Ariana perfectly illustrates the helplessness of falling in love with the line, 'It's takin' over me, don't wanna fight the fall'.

The passion of the song then leads into lust and intimacy as she talks about wanting to be 'claimed', she sings: 'Boy, let's go too far. Need your hands all up on my body.'

Who is Ariana's song 'Supernatural' about?

Ariana has been very open about the timeline of writing the album so we can assume the song 'supernatural' was written about her new boyfriend Ethan.

The song is about a new found love and at the time of penning the album she had just met the broadway star. And if the lyrics are anything to go by, Ariana is absolutely head over heels for him.

What are the lyrics to Ariana Grande's song 'Supernatural'?

(This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all)

(This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all)

Don't want nobody else around me

Just need you right here

You're like the only thing that I see

It's crystal clear and I

I want you to come claim it, I do

What are you waiting for?

Yeah, want you to name it, I do

Want you to make it yours

It's like supernatural

This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all

It's like supernatural

It's takin' over me, don't wanna fight the fall

It's like supernatural

(This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all, mm)

It's like supernatural (Oh)

(This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all, mm)

Need your hands all up on my body

Like the moon needs thе stars (Like the moon needs the stars)

Nothing еlse felt this way inside me

Boy, let's go too far

Need your hands all up on my body

Like the moon needs thе stars (Like the moon needs the stars)

Nothing еlse felt this way inside me

Boy, let's go too far

It's like supernatural

This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all

It's like supernatural

It's takin' over me, don't wanna fight the fall

It's like supernatural

(This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all)

No, I don't even mind at all

It's like supernatural

(This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all)

No, I don't even mind at all

Yeah (Yeah), mm

I want you to come claim it, I do (Do, I really do, do)

You to come name it, I do (Do)

This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all

It's like supernatural

It's takin' over me, don't wanna fight the fall

It's like supernatural

(This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all)

No, I don't even mind at all (Ooh, ooh)

It's like supernatural

(This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all)

No, I don't even mind at all

It's like supernatural (At all)

