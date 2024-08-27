Sabrina Carpenter Reveals The "Heartbreaking" Story Behind Her 'Don't Smile' Lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter 'Don't Smile' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Apple Music

By Sam Prance

Who are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Don't Smile' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the meaning behind the song.

Real Carpenters have 'Don't Smile' in their Top 3 'Short n' Sweet' songs. What did Sabrina Carpenter write it about though?

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to writing incredible ballads. From 'Exhale' in her Hollywood Records days to 'Decode' on 'Emails I Can't Send', Sabrina knows exactly how to play on your heartstrings with her vocals and lyrics. Who else could write a line like 'You used a fork once / It turns out forks are f---ing everywhere' and make it actually heartbreaking?

Sabrina's new album 'Short n' Sweet' has multiple, moving slower songs, including the stunning Dev Hynes-esque album closer 'Don't Smile'. Now, Sabrina has opened up about the meaning behind her 'Don't Smile' lyrics and who it's about.

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Don't Smile' lyrics about?

Sabrina Carpenter promotes Short n Sweet in hilarious skit

In 'Don't Smile', Sabrina spins the phrase "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened" on its head. She begs an ex to show that they're just as hurt as she is by their split singing: Don't smile because it happened, baby / Cry because it's over / Oh, you're supposed to think about me / Every time you hold her.

Discussing inspiration behind the song with Apple Music, Sabrina said: "It's funny. I usually really, really write from firsthand experience. Every song on the album is something that happened to me except for that song. The seed of the idea came from my friend that was experiencing heartbreak in that moment"

She continued: "It was a very heartbreaking situation. I felt it but also like a little asshole was like, 'I'm just gonna write this song'."

Sabrina Carpenter - Don't Smile (Official Lyric Video)

As for the concept of the song, she said: "Well, also that saying is on every Pinterest board, every sewn pillow that you've ever seen but the opposite. Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. And I was like, 'F--- that'. That was beautiful and also just so simple. I wrote that in France and in 30 minutes it was done."

Writing a classic ballad in half an hour? Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Don't Smile' lyrics

CHORUS

Don't smile because it happened, baby

Cry because it's over

Oh, you're supposed to think about me

Every time you hold her

VERSE 1

My heart is heavy now, it's like a hundred pounds

It's fallin' faster than the way you love to shut me down

I think I need a shower, my friends are takin' shots

You think it's happy hour, for me it's not

CHORUS

Don't smile because it happened, baby

Cry because it's over

Oh, you're supposed to think about me

Every time you hold her

Don't smile becausе it happened, baby

Cry becausе it's over

(I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me)

Oh, you're supposed to think about me

Every time you hold her

(I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me)

VERSE 2

Pour my feelings in the microphone

I stay in, and when the girls come home

I want one of them to take my phone

Take my phone and lose your

Number, I don't wanna be tempted

Pick up when you wanna fall back in

You can fake it, but you know I know

Know I know

CHORUS

Don't smile because it happened, baby (Don't, oh)

Cry because it's over (No, mm, no, no)

Oh, you're supposed to think about me

Every time you hold her (Mm)

Don't smile because it happened, baby

Cry because it's over (Ooh)

(I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me)

Oh, you're supposed to think about me

Every time you hold her (I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me)

