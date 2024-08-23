Read The Emotional Lyrics To Sabrina Carpenter's Vinyl Bonus Track 'Needless To Say'

Sabrina Carpenter 'Needless To Say' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Island Records

By Sam Prance

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Needless to Say' lyrics about? The meaning explained.

You know all of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' lyrics back to front...but what about the bonus track 'Needless to Say'?

Sabrina Carpenter's new album 'Short n' Sweet' debuted to instant critical acclaim. Featuring the hit singles 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please', the project sees Sabrina hone her signature writing style with slick production from the likes of Jack Antonoff, Ian Kirkpatrick and John Ryan. From 'Bed Chem' to 'Juno', 'Short n' Sweet' is overflowing with potential hits.

However, if you've just been streaming the album online, you may have missed one of Sabrina's most emotional new songs. A vinyl version of 'Short n' Sweet' contains an exclusive bonus track called 'Needless To Say' and the lyrics are everything.

How do I listen to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Needless to Say'?

Sabrina Carpenter promotes Short n Sweet in hilarious skit

To listen to 'Needless to Say', you need to buy the moonlight edition of 'Short n' Sweet' that comes with the exclusive bonus track. Some videos of fans recording their vinyls playing have now surfaced on the social media but the only way to get the true 'Needless to Say' audio experience is to purchase the moonlight vinyl from Sabrina's store and play it yourself.

As for what the song's about, Sabrina appears to call out people for talking behind her back. In the first verse, she croons: Guess you think it's kinda funny / All the boys who loved and left me / In New York now, getting laid / Guess you think it's entertaining / Early twenties judgment / Oh, it gets you off, how much you love it.

In the chorus, Sabrina points out that everything they have to say about her is needless: You need / Needless to say about anything / Need more to do than just focus on me / Try working on you / I promise you'll be much happier if you do.

Sabrina delivers the lines in a way that it's clear that words still hurt her. It's powerful but quietly heartbreaking particularly given her history with people turning on her over her alleged love triangle with Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

needless to say is so beautiful 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YdyQiNlr1X — mia🍒 (@tattooqhearts) August 23, 2024

In the second verse, Sabrina sings: Pretty dress, an awkward angle / I bet you zoomed in close and held it up to show all your friends / So much fire, bet it's painful / All my conversations / How's the weather in your mother's basement?

The song essentially takes aim at people who judge and belittle women on the internet. It's very emotional and it ranks among Sabrina's best. No. I'm not crying. You are!

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Needless to Say' lyrics

VERSE 1

Guess you think it's kinda funny

All the boys who loved and left me

In New York now, getting laid

Guess you think it's entertaining

Early twenties judgment

Oh, it gets you off, how much you love it

CHORUS

You need

Needless to say about anything

Need more to do than just focus on me

Try working on you

I promise you'll be much happier if you do

VERSE 2

Pretty dress, an awkward angle

I bet you zoomed in close and held it up to show all your friends

So much fire, bet it's painful

All my conversations

How's the weather in your mother's basement?

CHORUS

You need

Needless to say about anything

Need more to do than just focus on mе

Try working on you

I promise you'll be much happier if you do

You need

Need morе in silence and maturity

Need more to do than just come in at me

Try working on you

I promise you'll be much happier if you do (Ooh)

OUTRO

You need, you need

Needless to say

Needless to say

Needless to say

