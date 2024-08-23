Read The Emotional Lyrics To Sabrina Carpenter's Vinyl Bonus Track 'Needless To Say'
23 August 2024, 17:09 | Updated: 23 August 2024, 17:27
What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Needless to Say' lyrics about? The meaning explained.
Listen to this article
You know all of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' lyrics back to front...but what about the bonus track 'Needless to Say'?
Sabrina Carpenter's new album 'Short n' Sweet' debuted to instant critical acclaim. Featuring the hit singles 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please', the project sees Sabrina hone her signature writing style with slick production from the likes of Jack Antonoff, Ian Kirkpatrick and John Ryan. From 'Bed Chem' to 'Juno', 'Short n' Sweet' is overflowing with potential hits.
However, if you've just been streaming the album online, you may have missed one of Sabrina's most emotional new songs. A vinyl version of 'Short n' Sweet' contains an exclusive bonus track called 'Needless To Say' and the lyrics are everything.
- Read more: Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Taste' Lyrics About Camila Cabello? The Meaning Explained
- Read more: Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Appear To Shut Down Break Up Rumours
- Read more: Inside Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Good Graces’ Lyrics And Their Assertive Meaning
How do I listen to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Needless to Say'?
Sabrina Carpenter promotes Short n Sweet in hilarious skit
To listen to 'Needless to Say', you need to buy the moonlight edition of 'Short n' Sweet' that comes with the exclusive bonus track. Some videos of fans recording their vinyls playing have now surfaced on the social media but the only way to get the true 'Needless to Say' audio experience is to purchase the moonlight vinyl from Sabrina's store and play it yourself.
As for what the song's about, Sabrina appears to call out people for talking behind her back. In the first verse, she croons: Guess you think it's kinda funny / All the boys who loved and left me / In New York now, getting laid / Guess you think it's entertaining / Early twenties judgment / Oh, it gets you off, how much you love it.
In the chorus, Sabrina points out that everything they have to say about her is needless: You need / Needless to say about anything / Need more to do than just focus on me / Try working on you / I promise you'll be much happier if you do.
Sabrina delivers the lines in a way that it's clear that words still hurt her. It's powerful but quietly heartbreaking particularly given her history with people turning on her over her alleged love triangle with Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.
needless to say is so beautiful 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YdyQiNlr1X— mia🍒 (@tattooqhearts) August 23, 2024
In the second verse, Sabrina sings: Pretty dress, an awkward angle / I bet you zoomed in close and held it up to show all your friends / So much fire, bet it's painful / All my conversations / How's the weather in your mother's basement?
The song essentially takes aim at people who judge and belittle women on the internet. It's very emotional and it ranks among Sabrina's best. No. I'm not crying. You are!
Sabrina Carpenter - 'Needless to Say' lyrics
VERSE 1
Guess you think it's kinda funny
All the boys who loved and left me
In New York now, getting laid
Guess you think it's entertaining
Early twenties judgment
Oh, it gets you off, how much you love it
CHORUS
You need
Needless to say about anything
Need more to do than just focus on me
Try working on you
I promise you'll be much happier if you do
VERSE 2
Pretty dress, an awkward angle
I bet you zoomed in close and held it up to show all your friends
So much fire, bet it's painful
All my conversations
How's the weather in your mother's basement?
CHORUS
You need
Needless to say about anything
Need more to do than just focus on mе
Try working on you
I promise you'll be much happier if you do
You need
Need morе in silence and maturity
Need more to do than just come in at me
Try working on you
I promise you'll be much happier if you do (Ooh)
OUTRO
You need, you need
Needless to say
Needless to say
Needless to say
Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:
- Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Sharpest Tool' Lyrics About Shawn Mendes? The Meaning Explained
- What Does Make Me Juno Mean? Sabrina Carpenter's 'Juno' Lyrics Explained
- Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Consider Her First Four Albums Part Of Her Discography
- Sabrina Carpenter's 'Coincidence' Lyrics And The Surprise Meaning Explained
- Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Horny Meaning Behind Her 'Bed Chem' Lyrics