By Kathryn Knight

Will there be any featured guests on the track list for ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’? Here’s what we know.

As the release date for ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ fast approaches, fans can’t help but wonder which artists, if any, will feature on the track list following months of rumours about Harry Styles and Matty Healy potentially starring on the record.

While Taylor has confirmed there will be five songs ‘From The Vault’ on the new track list, she hasn’t yet addressed whether these previously unheard songs will feature other singers’ vocals.

The original track list for ‘1989’ didn’t include any other artists, but who’s to say Tay – who's currently on The Eras Tour – won’t mix things up for the re-recording? There’s already a years-old theory of a secret song with Harry, who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend.

Another recent rumour speculated Matty from The 1975 may feature on the track list, but that’s since been dispelled.

Here are the rumoured artists thought to be featured on ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’.

Harry Styles

The longest-running collab theory we can think of, Swifties have a hunch Harry features on the ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ track list in a song ‘From The Vault’.

’The Vault’ tracks refer to the songs Taylor recorded when originally putting her record together, but they never made the original track list at the time.

Shortly before Tay’s ‘1989’ announcement fans noticed the former couple followed each other on Instagram, adding fuel to the collaborative fire.

When Taylor first started dropping her re-records, she explained her songs ‘From The Vault’ that would feature on every album had ‘never been heard before’ and would often include some of her favourite singers. We know for sure that Harry and Taylor are on great terms, so that's a good start.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki’s album ‘Pink Friday 2’ comes out just a few weeks after ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ so we already know these two ladies will be supporting each other’s new releases.

At the 2023 VMAs they had a cute exchange as Nicki presented Tay with an award, with Taylor calling her ‘my favourite Sagittarius.’

Rumours online claim Taylor invited Nicki to re-record ‘Bad Blood’ after they performed the song together at the 2015 VMAs, while other insiders have pointed to a collaboration on ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’, which doesn’t have a release date just yet.

Taylor’s also rumoured to be featured on ‘Pink Friday 2’. We’re hoping at least one of these rumours is true!

Matty Healy

After Taylor briefly dated The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy earlier this year, it didn’t take long for rumours of a musical collaboration between the two to surface, despite their split after a couple of months.

However, a spokesperson for the pop star has since confirmed Matty won’t be featuring on the re-recording of ‘1989’.

MailOnline confirmed: “Neither Matt Healy nor The 1975 are on this album.”

Ed Sheeran

It wouldn’t be the first time Ed and Taylor have collaborated if he features on the ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ track list. In fact, their close friendship and musical history means fans are even more adamant he stars on a song from ‘The Vault’.

Ed and Tay’s first collab was in 2012 on ‘Everything Has Changed’ and they revived the music video in 2021 for their next collab ‘The Joker And The Queen’, bringing back the child stars, who are all grown up, for their second video.

Lorde

Lorde is another pop star fans are expecting to see on ’1989 – Taylor’s Version’ as the pop stars have been good friends and admirers of each other’s work for years.

There aren’t any concrete-sounding rumours that Lorde appears on the album past the fact fans are really hoping it’s a collab that comes true.

