Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shows Off Stunning Engagement Ring In Post

Leigh-Anne has been proudly showing off her engagement ring. Picture: instagram

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been showing off her stunning engagement ring on Instagram.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she’d become engaged to her footballer boyfriend, Andre Gray, on 29 May - their fourth anniversary as a couple.

The ‘LM5’ singer uploaded serval adorable snaps of the backyard proposal, which took place at their stunning mansion, and said her world was ‘literally complete’.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Posts Steamy Throwback With Fiancé Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne's engagement ring is a real sparkler! Picture: instagram

She’s now been showing off the stunning ring Andre got down on one knee with on Instagram and we can’t stop looking at it!

She captioned the post: "There's a life to the things we got, there's a life to the things we do... to tell the truth I've only wanted you."

Seriously, could these two be any cuter?!

According to Jewellers at Joshua James, the sparkler is likely to have cost over £25,000.

They told Capital: “From the image, we can see it's a beautiful and unique large vintage inspired black diamond ring, which looks to be a cushion-cut, with its softly rounded corners.

"The size of the ring would suggest the black diamond is at least 5ct, and with the rarity of the black diamond, this makes for a very expensive ring.

“We'd estimate it is worth upwards of £25,000."

Leigh-Anne’s bandmate, Perrie Edwards, who is in a relationship with Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, recently opened up about the moment she found out Leigh-Anne was engaged during a chat with Capital Breakfast.

She said: “As soon as she text our group chat and was like ‘girls,’ we just knew. And I sobbed, like literally cried my eyes out like I’d just been proposed to because I was just so happy.

“She deserves the world and they’re such a lovely couple and I just felt so over the moon. I can’t wait for the wedding!”

Neither can we!

