Engaged Leigh-Anne Pinnock Says Her ‘World Is Complete’ After Andre Gray’s Surprise Proposal

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to boyfriend Andre Gray. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has finally shared the news she’s engaged to boyfriend Andre Gray on Instagram.

After getting engaged to boyfriend Andre Gray at their stunning Surrey mansion, Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared an emotional Instagram post while showing off that incredible engagement ring.

Alongside a series of photos if her teary reaction, Leigh-Anne wrote her “world is complete”.

She said in the caption: “Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes.

“I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more @andregray_ I love you so much My world is literally complete.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was left emotional by Andre's romantic proposal. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Footballer Andre popped the question after filling their huge back garden with fairy lights and making a cosy set-up of blankets and throws on the sun loungers.

Leigh-Anne got all dressed up for the occasion, wearing a gorgeous red puff-sleeve dress to mark their fourth anniversary.

Andre shared the news in the middle of the night after marking the milestone, writing on his own Instagram: “Let the caption speak for itself this time. Hasta la muerte.”

Hasta la muerte means ’til death’.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have been together for four years. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne has made it no secret she was keen to get married soon, telling Cosmopolitan earlier this year she’d already planned their nuptials.

The pop star and the football star have been together since 2016, where they met on holiday to Marbella.

