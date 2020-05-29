How Did Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Break Her Little Finger?

29 May 2020, 10:39 | Updated: 29 May 2020, 12:09

Leigh-Anne Pinnock broken finger
Leigh-Anne Pinnock broken finger. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock | Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was sporting a small cast on her little finger on the night she became engaged to footballer Andre Gray... however how did it happen?

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is now engaged after her boyfriend of four years Andre Gray proposed to her on their anniversary with a ring worth over £25,000. Andre posted snaps of the happy couple on his Instagram account however eagle eyed fans have noticed that the 'Touch' singer was wearing a bandage on her little finger.

It turns out Leigh-Anne injured herself at the gym... and the details are a little grim.

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray's Mansion: Little Mix Star’s Jaw-Dropping Home Boasts A Cinema, Bar, And Wine Cellar

Leigh Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are now engaged
Leigh Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are now engaged. Picture: Andre Gray | Instagram

In an Instagram post last week, Leigh-Anne revealed, "It was leg day today... and then I went and crushed my little finger in between two dumbbells."

Since last week, it looks like the arm itself has healed a little however her finger is still on the mend!

It wasn't long ago that Leigh-Anne had pranked fellow Little Mix member Perrie Edwards during the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill. After faking that she'd already been engaged, Perrie told her pal off saying, "you can't do that Leigh-Anne, I nearly died!'.

However, this time we can definitely confirm that the engagement is real! Other band mate Jesy Nelson rushed to congratulate the pair, commenting, "Congrats you beauties".

Leigh-Anne's lookalike sister Sairah posted a sweet message to the happy couple on her Insta story referencing the fact that her famous sister had broken her little finger just a week before Andre's proposal.

Sairah Pinnock posted a message to Leigh-Anne and Andre
Sairah Pinnock posted a message to Leigh-Anne and Andre. Picture: Sairah Pinnock | Instagram

Shows & Presenters