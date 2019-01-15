Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Sister, Sairah, Opens Up About What It’s Like Being Related To The Little Mix Superstar

15 January 2019, 14:41

Fans wanted to know whether Sairah Pinnock ever feels like she's in Leigh-Anne's shadow.
Fans wanted to know whether Sairah Pinnock ever feels like she's in Leigh-Anne's shadow. Picture: Instagram

Leigh-Anne’s sister revealed that she’s never jealous of her sibling’s success with her band, Little Mix.

Not many of us can imagine how awesome it would be to have a sibling in the world’s biggest girlband, but that’s reality for Sairah Pinnock, who is totally here for her sister, Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s success with Little Mix.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Sairah answered a question from one of her fan asking “Do you ever feel you’re in your sister’s shadow ‘cause of who she is?”

Little Mix Hope For A Collaboration With South Korean Group, BLACKPINK

Sarah Pinnock's answer to the fan's question was just perfect.
Sarah Pinnock's answer to the fan's question was just perfect. Picture: Instagram

Sairah replied, “Good question… Honestly not around hereeee. [sic] I don’t surround myself around people with questionable loyalties or intentions.

“People ask what it’s like having a famous sister but forget before anything she was my sister, that’s who she will always be before anything else.

“You can’t feel jealousy or malice towards friends or family living out their dreams. If it was meant to be you it would have been you, we all have our own destinys [sic]”.

Little Mix are one of the world's most successful girl bands but the girls have always maintained that they want to stay as grounded as possible despite their success.

We love how supportive these two are towards each other – that’s the kind of people everyone needs in their lives!

