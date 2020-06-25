Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Posts Steamy Throwback With Fiancé Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted a steamy throwback with Andre Gray. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram / Little Mix/YouTube

Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted a racy snap of herself and fiancé Andre Gray, showing off her man’s epic physique.

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock got engaged to Andre Gray in May, after four years together.

And almost one month on from their relationship milestone, Leigh-Anne couldn’t help but show off her handsome fiancé on Instagram with a sexy throwback from the girls’ ‘Think About Us’ music video.

In the snap, Leigh-Anne is straddling her man for the video shoot, with Andre displaying the extensive tattoo collection on his back.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray got engaged in May. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

She looks equally as gorgeous in a strapless leather bodysuit and her hair in a slick ponytail with a full fringe.

“This is my fiancé y’all,” Leigh-Anne captioned the pic shared with her 5.6 million followers.

Bandmate Jesy Nelson’s ex Chris Hughes was amongst the pals who commented on Leigh-Anne’s steamy upload, with the Love Islander writing: “Couple legends.”

“The way you both served like that,” one fan commented, as another said: “Can you guys get any cuter?”

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together for four years. Picture: Getty

“Girl we jealous already,” wrote a third.

“Black got damn excellence,” replied choreographer Jacquel Knight.

Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged in May, after the footballer surprised his pop star girlfriend on their anniversary with a movie night in the garden.

The 28-year-old decorated their huge garden with fairy lights, pillows and throws before he popped the question on one knee.

