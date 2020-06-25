Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Posts Steamy Throwback With Fiancé Andre Gray
25 June 2020, 11:13 | Updated: 25 June 2020, 11:15
Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted a racy snap of herself and fiancé Andre Gray, showing off her man’s epic physique.
Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock got engaged to Andre Gray in May, after four years together.
And almost one month on from their relationship milestone, Leigh-Anne couldn’t help but show off her handsome fiancé on Instagram with a sexy throwback from the girls’ ‘Think About Us’ music video.
In the snap, Leigh-Anne is straddling her man for the video shoot, with Andre displaying the extensive tattoo collection on his back.
She looks equally as gorgeous in a strapless leather bodysuit and her hair in a slick ponytail with a full fringe.
“This is my fiancé y’all,” Leigh-Anne captioned the pic shared with her 5.6 million followers.
Bandmate Jesy Nelson’s ex Chris Hughes was amongst the pals who commented on Leigh-Anne’s steamy upload, with the Love Islander writing: “Couple legends.”
“The way you both served like that,” one fan commented, as another said: “Can you guys get any cuter?”
“Girl we jealous already,” wrote a third.
“Black got damn excellence,” replied choreographer Jacquel Knight.
Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged in May, after the footballer surprised his pop star girlfriend on their anniversary with a movie night in the garden.
The 28-year-old decorated their huge garden with fairy lights, pillows and throws before he popped the question on one knee.
