Travis Scott Slams 'Cheating' Balcony Photos & Gushes About 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner

4 December 2018, 11:45

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott has hit back at claims he cheated with a mystery woman, calling out trolls for trying to break up him and his 'wifey' & calling the picture faked.

Travis Scott has hit back at a picture that's supposedly a paparazzi shot of him with a mystery woman on a balcony that's been circulating online calling it 'lame' and reaffirming his love for Kylie Jenner, who he calls his wifey.

Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Married? All The Hints They’ve Secretly Wed

The photo sees an unidentified man (which could also be a photoshop of Travis) sporting his trademark blonde dreadlocks and cozying up to a mystery woman on a balcony, which was posted online asking if this was the 'Sicko Mode' rapper, and it wasn't long before Travis stepped in.

He wrote under the post: "Trolls working hard today. I ain't on balcony wit no th**s. That sh** lame. Try again u trolls. Me and my wife sturdy. Back to celebrating! Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Try again".

He then took to his Instagram to say he hates 'addressing sh**' but cant let the 'fake' story try and destroy 'real love' between him and 21-year-old social media queen, Kylie, who he has a daughter, Stormi Webster, with.

Travis Scott posts Instagram story slamming claims he cheated on Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott posts Instagram story slamming claims he cheated on Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

His statement clapped back at what he calls a fake picture, saying: "Trolls always wanna create some fake sh*t to destroy real love. Going over board to make sh*t too like [it's] not is evil. I hate acknowledging sh*t. But quit try to take joy from sh*t that's good. I pray god block's out all evil".

View this post on Instagram

MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED.

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Ky and Stormi have joined Travis on his ASTROWORLD tour, with Kylie posting adorable videos of their daughter dancing back stage, and Travis even serenaded the cosmetics queen on stage the other night, talk abut couple goals.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

Ariana Grande's famous friends set to star in thank u, next music video

'Thank U, Next' Video: Who Are Ariana Grande's Celebrity Friends Set To Star?
Kendall Jenner is said to have dated Ben Simmons and Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner Boyfriend: Who Is She Dating From Ben Simmons To Jordan Clarkson Rumours
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been fuelling marriage rumours

Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Married? All The Hints They’ve Secretly Wed
Jameela Jamil's clapped back by Cardi B after wishing she 'shi**s herself in public'

Cardi B Responds To Jameela Jamil's Wish She 'Sh**s Her Pants In Public'
Kim Kardashian revealed the to times she took ecstasy she made a sex tape and got married

Kim Kardashian's Drug Fuelled 'Sex Tape' Revelations Have Shocked Literally Everyone

More News

Elle Goulding gets into Twitter spat with YouTuber JaackMaate

Ellie Goulding Gets Into A Heated Twitter Spat With Youtuber JaackMaate
I'm A Celebrity Sair Khan Has Left The Jungle

Sair Khan Sparks I’m A Celeb ‘Fix’ Row After Fans Notice Hair And Makeup

TV & Film

The Love Island cast are set to reunite.

Love Island Christmas Special 2018: What Date Is It On? Who Is Returning? Details Revealed

TV & Film

Dua Lipa looks stunning on the cover of British Vogue January 2019.

Dua Lipa Discusses Feminism And “Man-Hating” As She Covers British Vogue
Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande called off their relationship in October

Pete Davidson Is ‘Dating Again’ 2 Months After Splitting From Ariana Grande