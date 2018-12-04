Travis Scott Slams 'Cheating' Balcony Photos & Gushes About 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott has hit back at claims he cheated with a mystery woman, calling out trolls for trying to break up him and his 'wifey' & calling the picture faked.

Travis Scott has hit back at a picture that's supposedly a paparazzi shot of him with a mystery woman on a balcony that's been circulating online calling it 'lame' and reaffirming his love for Kylie Jenner, who he calls his wifey.

The photo sees an unidentified man (which could also be a photoshop of Travis) sporting his trademark blonde dreadlocks and cozying up to a mystery woman on a balcony, which was posted online asking if this was the 'Sicko Mode' rapper, and it wasn't long before Travis stepped in.

He wrote under the post: "Trolls working hard today. I ain't on balcony wit no th**s. That sh** lame. Try again u trolls. Me and my wife sturdy. Back to celebrating! Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Try again".

He then took to his Instagram to say he hates 'addressing sh**' but cant let the 'fake' story try and destroy 'real love' between him and 21-year-old social media queen, Kylie, who he has a daughter, Stormi Webster, with.

Travis Scott posts Instagram story slamming claims he cheated on Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

His statement clapped back at what he calls a fake picture, saying: "Trolls always wanna create some fake sh*t to destroy real love. Going over board to make sh*t too like [it's] not is evil. I hate acknowledging sh*t. But quit try to take joy from sh*t that's good. I pray god block's out all evil".

Ky and Stormi have joined Travis on his ASTROWORLD tour, with Kylie posting adorable videos of their daughter dancing back stage, and Travis even serenaded the cosmetics queen on stage the other night, talk abut couple goals.

