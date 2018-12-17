Kylie Jenner Insists "It's Only Positive Energy" After Travis Scott And Kanye West 'Feud' Rumours

Kylie Jenner insists there is no bad blood between Travis Scott and Kanye West. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner pulled a Kim Kardashian and publicly jumped to her hubby’s defense.

In case you missed all the drama last week, in the midst of Kanye West’s social media rant, he decided to hit out at Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and baby father, Travis Scott.

However, Kylie has insisted that there is no bad blood between the two of them.

Early this week, brother-in-law Kayne ranted mostly about Drake but accused Travis of allowing Drake to rap “sneak disses” in their song ‘Sicko Mode’.

Fuck that sickomode song Family first and always — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I actually like sickomode but I don’t like that that is was sneak disses — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

In ‘Sicko Mode’ the pair rap about “checks over stripes” referring to the brand Nike over Adidas, which manufactures Yeezys by Kanye.

The rapper's ‘wifey’ jumped to her beau’s defense when a fan shared a screenshot of a selfie the rapper shared earlier that day wearing a Nike sweatshirt.

he’s not being petty. this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware - travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy. ♥️ https://t.co/E5eZHXjvvg — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 16, 2018

The Lip Kit entrepreneur insisted that the timely image was not “petty” and that Stormi’s dad “has had a deal w[ith] Nike and still does.”

She followed up the tweet with a screenshot of the sweatshirt.

After things were talked out offline, Kanye returned to say: "Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back. We love everyone."

So that’s that!

