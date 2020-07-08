Kylie Jenner Hits Back After Being 'Shamed' Into Tagging Black Owned Businesses

Kylie Jenner hits back at fan claiming she's refusing to tag a Black owned business. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner has told fans they're 'reaching' after being called out for not tagging a small Black owned clothing label when wearing their dress on holiday in Utah.

Kylie Jenner has hit back at claims she 'refused' to tag a Black owned business and given the brand a shoutout on her enormous platform, calling accusations she's blocking comments 'a reach' in a sassy hit back on Twitter.

It all started when Ky posted a series of snaps to Instagram from a luxury resort in Utah wearing a cute orange dress, but didn't state which brand she was wearing (which, many have pointed out, she doesn't have to do if it isn't a #spon.)

Someone then took to Twitter to say: "Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments."

They went on to claim Kylie was deleting comments of those tagging the designer, something the billionaire wasn't standing for, taking to Twitter to defend herself.

Kylie Jenner hits back at claims she's refusing to tag a Black designer. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

The make-up mogul wrote: "Ok this is just a reach. why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false."

"I think this brand is amazing and i wanted to show support and will continue to do so. everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios."

She then uploaded a snap of her in the dress to her Instagram story, tagging the brand and writing 'everyone go check out @loudbrandstudio and their beautiful clothes."

Many saw it as a success their pressure had made her post the brand to her 184 million followers, whilst others praised the social media queen for supporting Black businesses and said people should stop 'bullying' celebrities.

Either way, the owner of Loud Brand are over the moon to have had their clothes worn by Kylie, taking to Twitter to write: "Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!!"

"We are so grateful for Jill and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!! Thank you so much Jill and Kylie ."

