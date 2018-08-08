Kim And Khloe Kardashian Come For Kourtney's Ex, Younes Bendjima, After Split FollowingCheating Allegations

Kourtney Kardashian's sisters have publicly slammed her ex boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, after it was rumoured that he cheated on her.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have officially split, following rumours he cheated on her with another woman during a visit to Mexico.

Now, Kourtney's sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian have taken to Instagram to shade Younes.

After a source confirmed the pair broke up, and that it "didn't end well", Younes shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story saying "They really want me to be the bad guy… F*** your Hollywood bulls*** (can't have fun with your friends no more) [sic]".

Shortly after The Shade Room shared his message on Instagram, Kim Kardashian was rather sceptical when she wrote "Nice pics from your 'boys trip.'"

Khloé also shaded Kourtney's ex and soon after posted "Alexa play 'heard it all before' by Sunshine Anderson."

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) onAug 7, 2018 at 3:47pm PDT

