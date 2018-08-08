Kim And Khloe Kardashian Come For Kourtney's Ex, Younes Bendjima, After Split FollowingCheating Allegations

8 August 2018, 08:02

Kim Kardashian Comes For Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian's sisters have publicly slammed her ex boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, after it was rumoured that he cheated on her.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have officially split, following rumours he cheated on her with another woman during a visit to Mexico.

Now, Kourtney's sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian have taken to Instagram to shade Younes.

> Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Is Getting Roasted & Turned Into Hilarious Memes

Kim Kourtney Kardashian 2018 CFDA Fashion AwardsPic: Getty

After a source confirmed the pair broke up, and that it "didn't end well", Younes shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story saying "They really want me to be the bad guy… F*** your Hollywood bulls*** (can't have fun with your friends no more) [sic]".

Shortly after The Shade Room shared his message on Instagram, Kim Kardashian was rather sceptical when she wrote "Nice pics from your 'boys trip.'"

Khloé also shaded Kourtney's ex and soon after posted "Alexa play 'heard it all before' by Sunshine Anderson."

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) onAug 7, 2018 at 3:47pm PDT

> Grab Our App For The Latest News From The Kardashians!

Latest Kardashian News

Kim Kardashian's Latest Instagram Post Turned Into A Meme

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Is Getting Roasted & Turned Into Hilarious Memes
Kylie Jenner Appears In Travis Scott's 'Stop Trying To Be God' Music Video

Kylie Jenner Makes TWO Cameos In Boyfriend Travis Scott's 'Stop Trying To Be God' Video
Kendall Jenner's Dog Reportedly Bites Young Girl

Kendall Jenner's Dog Reportedly Bit A Child & The Police Were Called After She 'Fled' The Scene
Cardi B Hangs Out With Kardashians

WATCH: Cardi B Went To The Kardashians' House & Stole This Item To 'Sell On Ebay!'
Kourtney Kardashian Starts Twitter Fight After KUWTK Premier

Kardashian Sisters Have An Epic Twitter Fight As 'KUWTK' Airs Kim & Kourtney's Bitter Row

More News

Louis Tomlinson Debut Solo Album

When Is Louis Tomlinson Debut Solo Album Coming Out? Everything We Know About Album Title, Release Date, Songs & More
A Little Mix Exhibition Could Soon Become A Reality

Little Mix Could Be Set To Open Their First Ever Museum Exhibition
Shawn Mendes Lyrics Quiz

QUIZ: We Promise You'll Struggle To Match The Obscure Shawn Mendes Lyric To The Song...
Made In Chelse Croatia

Made In Chelsea Croatia: Where Are The Filming Locations In Hvar?
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Emotional Heart To Heart

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Cry In Public During Emotional Outburst