Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Is Getting Roasted & Turned Into Hilarious Memes

7 August 2018, 12:35

Picture: Instagram/Getty

Kim Kardashian may need to take a leaf out of sister Kylie's book- who turned down certain pictures for GQ as 'they'd be turned into a meme', as a photo of her lying awkwardly on a bed has, indeed, been meme'd... hard.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to being turned into a meme, so it does make us wonder what exactly she was wondering was going to happen when she dropped the latest Yeezy trainer advert, featuring her (ofc), lying on a bed in what can only be described as a robotic 'CSI crime scene' like pose, and yes, the internet jumped on it immediately.

Kim Kardashian Posing On Bed With Yeezy's Becomes Meme
Kim Kardashian Posing On Bed With Yeezy's Becomes Meme. Picture: Twitter
Kim Kardashian Turned Into Meme Of Woman Falling Over
Kim Kardashian Turned Into Meme Of Woman Falling Over. Picture: insta.single

When Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's GQ interview and photoshoot came out the other day, the interviewer revealed her reluctance to have certain images included as 'people [would] turn it into a meme'- and you know what, we now completely understand what she means.

Maybe there's a reason Ky topped the Forbes rich list after all...

