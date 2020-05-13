Khloe Kardashian 'Pregnant With Second Child' & Tristan Thompson Is Father

13 May 2020, 12:33

Khloe Kardashian pregnant with ex Tristan Thompson's baby
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly expecting another child together. Picture: Instagram @KhloeKardashian/ @realtristan13

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her second child with ex Tristan Thompson as they isolate together at her home in LA with daughter, True.

Khloé Kardashian is rumoured to be pregnant with her second child with Tristan Thompson whilst they are in lockdown with their daughter, True, at her Calabasas home, according to US publication GOSSIPOFTHECITY.

Kylie Jenner Deletes 'Obviously' Photoshopped Instagram As People Point Out Error

They report the pair are expecting another baby girl, with friends 'sending pink gifts' to the star for apparently no other reason, and Khloe cutting off any new snaps of herself from the chest, choosing to re-post older snaps in full only.

It may not come as much surprise to those who watch KUWTK, as Khloe, 35, has been talking about needing sperm for another child with her professional basketball player ex, and even frozen her eggs for future use, so this pregnancy may not be any kind of accident.

She and Tristan split after the scandal broke he had cheated on her multiple times, including with Kylie Jenner's former best friends, Jordyn Woods, after a night of partying.

He's made repeated attempts to get KoKo back, showering her with gifts and flirting with her, all of which can be seen on their reality show, but Khloe had seemed immune to his advances.

Needless to say, many fans are face palming the news the pair have another baby on the way, as it could always mean they've reconciled their relationship after all the heartache Tristan publicly put Khloe through.

One wrote, "Khloe is pregnant by Tristan again, oh Lord" and another said, "Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan’s child AGAIN? The jokes write themselves hey."

Khloe's older sister, Kourtney, infamously continued to have children with her estranged partner, Scott Disick, once they'd stopped being romantically involved as she wanted siblings and a complete family- so, it may seem Khloe has taken a note out of her book.

Neither have spoken to confirm or deny the rumours, but what with Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner's news turning out to be true, we wouldn't be surprised if this is too!

