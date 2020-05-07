TikTok Rich List: How Much Money Stars Earn Per Video Revealed

Love Islanders and pop stars are amongst TikTok's highest-earning users. Picture: TikTok

A new report has revealed how much celebs are getting paid for their TikTok posts and who are the highest-earning stars.

TikTok has seen loads of celebs taking part in challenges and a report has now shown just how much money, per video, they can earn.

With pop stars such as Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson to Love Islanders like Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman using the platform on a regular basis, we’re not surprised that people can make a lot from their viral clips.

Over the past year, the app has seen a massive rise in downloads and now boasts over 1.5billion users worldwide.

According to this report, the celeb TikTok rich list includes numerous stars such as Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Jason Derulo.

Let’s take a look at the figures…

How much money do stars earn from TikTok?

Top 20 global rich list:

1 - Will Smith - $107,500

2 - Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson - $102,000

3 - Liza Koshy - $101,000

4 - JoJo Siwa - $88,500

5 - Ariana Grande - $82,000

6 - Jason Derulo - $75,000

7 - Justin Bieber - $60,500

8 - BTS - $51,000

9 - Terry Crews - $42,500

10 - Gabbie Hanna - $36,500

11 - Camila Cabello - $36,500

12 - Noah Shnapp - $35,000

13 - Post Malone - $29,000

14 - Jonas Brothers - $28,000

15 - Meghan Trainor - $26,500

16 - Ashley Tisdale - $$22,000

17 - Katy Perry - $20,000

18 - Jessica Alba - $20,000

19 - Keke Palmer - $19,000

20 - Hailey Bieber - $18,000

TikTok's richest UK stars:

1 - HRVY - $16,500

2 - Anne-Marie - $12,000

3 - Gordon Ramsay - $9,000

4 - Lewis Capaldi - $8,500

5 - Dua Lipa - $8,000

6 - Yungblud - $5,500

7 - Olly Murs - $5,000

8 - Jacqueline Jossa - $5,000

9 - Amber Gill - $4,700.50

10 - Ed Sheeran - $4,638.50

11 - Sam Smith - $4,366

12 - Luke Trotman - $4,328.50

13 - Ashely Banjo - $3,418.50

14 - Siannise Fudge - $2,952.50

15 - Maisie Smith - $2,770.50

16 - Stacey Solomon - $2,747.50

17 - Kady McDermott - $2,746

18 - Rylan - $2,644

19 - Ovie Soko - $2,632

20 - Charlotte Crosby - $2,632

