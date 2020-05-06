Roses Are Red Challenge: How To Make Google Translate Memes

The latest trend is the roses are red Google Translate meme and here's how to make one. Picture: PA/Google/Twitter

The roses are red Google Translate memes are the latest and funniest challenge yet, which has popped off on Instagram and Tiktok, but how do you make one?

Instagram challenges such as the Bill Clinton swag trend or the guess the Gibberish filter has taken over everyone’s lives during lockdown.

As something fun to do, it wasn’t long before people came up with a new one and the latest is the roses are red google translate viral trend.

Potentially the funniest thing we’ve seen pop off on Instagram and TikTok in a while, the meme has seen thousands of people joining in and it even turned into a trending hashtag on Twitter!

But what is it and how can I make the roses are red meme? We’ve got you covered.

What is the roses are red google translate challenge?

Just as it says in the name, the trend involves the classic Valentine’s Day poem ‘Roses are red, violets are blue’ - however, people have switched up the second line to something that will fit with the meme they insert afterwards.

The point is that the video should read out a Google Translate voiceover of ‘roses are red’ followed by your desired line and a viral video to end it.

Here are some hilarious examples which have gone viral.

How do I make the roses are red google translate memes?

It’s not as hard as it looks!

Here’s how we mastered it.

1 - Start by downloading any video-making app from the App Store or Google play store (there are loads of free ones - have a browse and see which one you like).

2 - Go on to Google translate and type in what you want your meme to say, starting with, ‘roses are red…’.

3 - Screen record the Google translate voice reading it out.

4 - Go on to YouTube and find the viral clip you want to use and screen record the part you need for the meme.

5 - Jump on the video app you downloaded and select both clips when uploading them - this should let you play them together, one after the other into a flowing video (if not, the app will have an explainer on how to use it).

6 - Download it and upload it on to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or just share it with your friends to have a laugh!

