How To Get The Guess The Gibberish Filter On Instagram & TikTok

The Gibberish challenge is popping off on social media. Picture: Instagram

The latest trend on Instagram and TikTok is called the ‘guess the Gibberish’ filter and here’s how you can join in on the challenge.

During the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people have resorted to Instagram and TikTok for entertainment and the latest trend is ‘guess the Gibberish’.

The hilarious filter is similar to the ‘In 2020 you will be…’ and people have been taking a whack at it to compete in the challenge to be the most fluent Gibberish-speaker.

But how do you get the filter and what is it exactly? Let’s take a look…

What is the guess the Gibberish filter?

The latest trend involves you gazing into your camera, as most challenges do these days, as a random sentence (hence, Gibberish) pops up and you have ten seconds to guess what the sentence means.

The answer is then revealed, showing whether or not you got it right.

James Charles has tried the guess the Gibberish challenge. Picture: Instagram

Dixie D'Amelio has also tried out the Gibberish Instagram filter. Picture: Instagram

How do I get the guess the Gibberish filter on Instagram and TikTok?

Basically, the filter isn’t available on TikTok, as people have been filming the challenge on Instagram first and then uploading it to TikTok later.

But here’s what to do to join in the fun:

1 - Head to your Instagram story section and swipe along the options for filters where you’ll find the ‘browse effects’ section.

2 - Tap the magnifying glass search bar and type in ‘gibberish’.

3 - Click on the ‘guess the gibberish’ option by @gu_christopher.

4 - In the bottom left-hand corner of your screen, tap ’try it’, and go ahead and film your gibberish!

You can then upload it to your story, as a post, on TikTok or just save it in your camera roll as a funny gift to the future you.

