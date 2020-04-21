What Is The Top 9 Albums Instagram Challenge And How Do You Do It?

The hashtag #9AlbumsThatChangedMyLife has been trending on Instagram. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The ‘top 9 albums that changed my life’ hashtag is trending on Instagram.

The latest trend to keeping Instagram users entertained while we’re all in lockdown is rifling through the heaps of albums you’ve bought and downloaded over the years.

‘#9AlbumsThatChangedMyLife’ has been filling our feeds for the past few days as people share their most highly-rated albums from some of their favourite artists.

What Is The Game Face Challenge On Instagram? The New Trend Explained

And, for some, it’s proving harder to decide than first thought!

After sharing their top nine albums, people are then tagging their friends and family to take on the challenge themselves.

While some are arranging the hard copies of their favourite nine albums into a square on their bedroom floor, others are making a collage out of screenshots.

Some keen vinyl collectors have even gone to the lengths of re-arranging the items on their shelving unit for the trend.

Of course, you’re not limited to just nine albums!

We’ve spotted a few music lovers sharing as many as 12 or 15 after being unable to whittle down their favourite nine.

If you want to get involved in the hashtag all you have to do is dig through your most-listened to playlists and artists to decide which ones really are worth ranking.

When you’ve decided, arrange the albums in a way you think will fit with your ‘gram and upload it to your followers!

Don’t forget to add the hashtag, #9albumsthatchangedmylife.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News