Make This Face Instagram Filter: How Do You Do It?

Instagram's new make this face filter has gone viral with people pulling various expressions. Picture: Instagram

Instagram filters are the new craze to do to kill some time and the make this face trend is the latest instalment you definitely need to try!

Filters and challenges on Instagram are becoming the latest trend to keep busy with and the newest one is called make this face.

Following the success of the Bill Clinton swag trend and guess the Gibberish filter, the latest Instagram filter is just as fun to join in with!

Make this face does what it says on the tin - you have to make the same face as the animated expression that pops up at the top of the screen and we must say, it’s a good exercise for your face!

But how do you do it? It’s very simple - let’s take a look…

How do you do the make this face challenge?

Go on to @lowercasecomics to try the Instagram filter. Picture: Instagram

It’s much easier than it looks, and as Instagram filters always go, it’s just a case of finding the user who created it.

But don’t you worry because we’ve got you covered - look no further! Here's how you do it:

1 - Go on Instagram and find the creator’s account -@lowercasecomics.

2 - Tap on the middle tab of his profile, which brings up the filters.

3 - Make this face is the first one at the top left and it will be titled.

4 - Press it and hold it down to start a video - the faces will be moving before you know it.

Then you’re all set to start making unprovoked faces into your screen and can post it to your story, share it with friends or just use it to satisfy your curiosity of what you look like making those faces - we won’t judge!

It also has 'your turn' written at the bottom of the screen where you can tag your friends to spread the filter joy.

