Love Island’s Ovie Soko: Girlfriend, Height And Instagram Details You Need To Know

Ovie is currently single after splitting from India Reynolds. Picture: instagram

Love Island’s Ovie Soko stole the Nation’s hearts last summer.

Ovie Soko rose to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island and quickly became a fan-favourite with his charming manners and hilarious one-liners.

But who is he dating, how tall is he and what is his Instagram handle?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Ovie Soko dating?

Ovie is currently single, as far as we know.

He coupled up with India Reynolds when he appeared on the fifth series of Love Island, but their romance wasn’t meant to be and they called it quits just 4 months after leaving the villa.

Fans of the show have been hoping he would get together with 2019 winner Amber Gill, but the pair have repeatedly insisted they are just good friends.

How tall is Ovie?

The professional basketball player is a whopping 6ft 7in!

What is Ovie’s Instagram?

Ovie’s handle is @oviesoko and he has a staggering 2.2million followers.

He posts a mix of inspirational videos, training clips and sponsored posts.

What is Ovie’s net worth?

According to celebrity net worth website The Squander, he’s one of the 'highest paid' basketball players in the world, with his net worth estimated at a huge $35 million (£31.4 million).

Where is Ovie from?

Ovie was born and raised in London.

