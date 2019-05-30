Rita Ora Hangs Out With Love Island’s Wes Nelson Backstage At Her Concert

30 May 2019, 17:24

Rita Ora & Wes Nelson have been photographed hanging out.
Rita Ora & Wes Nelson have been photographed hanging out. Picture: instagram

Rita Ora has been photographed hanging out with Love Island’s Wes Nelson backstage at one of her concerts.

Love Island star Wes Nelson has been hanging out with pop superstar and Summertime Ball artist Rita Ora.

The pair posed for a photograph which Wes then shared on Instagram, and it didn’t take long for fans to start commenting about how they made a ‘cute couple’.

Kady McDermott Lashes Out At Jameela Jamil Over ‘Plus Size’ Comments About New Love Islanders

Wes is currently single after splitting from Megan Barton-Hanson earlier this year and so is Rita after calling time on her romance with Andrew Garfield.

Wes captioned the shot: “Killed it last night! @ritaora #phoenixtour.”

Love Island host Caroline Flack, who has recently spoken out about criticism the dating show has received over the past few weeks, commented, writing: “Awww Wes and Rita.”

Josh Denzel, who has been beefing with his ex-girlfriend Kaz Crossley, replied with a series of zipped mouth emojis.

Does he know something we don’t?!

